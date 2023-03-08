The stage is set for the third edition of this year’s Crosstown Clash.
The Norman High and Norman North girls basketball teams each got turns hosting the annual rivalry game, but on Thursday at 9:00 a.m., the two teams will meet at the Lloyd Noble Center with the winner advancing to the second round of the 6A state tournament.
The Tigers pulled out a 57-46 win on the road in the first meeting before running away with a 81-50 win last month. Norman North head coach Al Beal said he thinks the Tigers have gotten even better since the last time the two teams met.
Norman High has turned a corner in recent weeks and qualified for the state tournament after defeating its three postseason opponents by a combined 91 points.
“Ever since that game it’s been like two different teams,” Beal said. “We don’t even factor in the previous times we played them because they’re a totally different team and we’re going to have to up our game big time in order to compete with them.”
The Tigers dealt with injuries throughout the season, but its starting five finally returned to full health in time for the closing stretch of the season.
Junior guard Keeley Parks has come back from injury and has given the Tigers a boost on both ends of the court. But while a lot of the attention has been focused on Parks, the Tiger’ advantage in the post is what makes them a contender to win the state title.
Nessa Begay, Jordyn Rollins and Kayla Jones have anchored Norman High down low, and all three have shown the ability to put up big numbers offensively on any given night.
“We’ll just continue to play our brand of basketball, nothing changes for us as far as where we hang our hats,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “We’re defensive-oriented first and foremost. We’ll look to buckle down and play some solid defense and do what we do on the offensive end, which is allow our kids that can put it in the hole to get to the rim and do their thing.”
The Timberwolves have also been trending in the right direction in recent weeks.
They enter Thursday’s game having won five of their last six games dating back to their loss to Norman High on Feb. 10. They defeated Moore (No. 7 in 6A West) and Midwest City (No. 4 in 6A West) to become one of the final eight teams competing for a state title.
Seleh Harmon is coming off back-to-back games scoring 30 points or more with the Timberwolves on the brink of elimination.
“There are only eight busses that pull up to that doorstep in 6A,” Beal said about his message to his team before the game. “Be glad you’re one of those eight teams that are still playing and just go out and just have no regrets and lay it on the table, and know that we’re proud of everything you’ve done up until this point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.