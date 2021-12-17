Crosstown Clash Boys: T-Wolves defense too much for Tigers to overcome

The Norman High boys have clearly undergone an athletic upgrade in their first season under the leadership of coach Cory Cole.
That, and after two narrow losses to good teams — Del City and Owasso — at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational, the Tigers entered the season’s first Crosstown Clash coming off a 20-point victory over Lawton Mac.
Also, playing inside their own gym Friday, their’ student section was courtside, while Norman North’s had to shout from above south basket.
Yet, given the way the Timberwolves defended, the Tigers’ athleticism, confidence and fan support failed to matter, as North walked out with a convincing 59-41 victory.
Two different times, the Tigers found a rhythm that made it easy to envision future close games being played between the two programs.
Yet, neither instance lasted very long, and Caison Cole tended to be the only Tiger able to knock down shots during them, which kept them from continuing, and soon enough, North got right back to dominating.
North led 16-7 after a quarter, but an 11-7 NHS run in which Cole netted seven points brought the Tigers within 23-18.
Nonetheless, North still led 34-20 at the half, a lead that would balloon to 20 points by the end of the third quarter.
Then it was a 10-2 Tiger run to begin the fourth quarter, a stretch in which Cole netted eight points, pulling NHS within 12 with about half of the fourth quarter remaining. Then the T-Wolves reasserted themselves again.
Cole led everybody with 21 points, hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts. But when he wasn’t scoring, he wasn’t getting much help.
Many times, NHS got the ball into the paint. Yet, when it did, the North's defense would close again, often not allowing a shot to even be taken.
Beyond Cole, the Tigers claim Jed Fuller and Trashaun Combs-Pierce, two difficult to defend guards. North did it, though, allowing Combs no points on 0 of 5 shooting and Fuller only two on 1 of 4 shooting.
“Our guys did a pretty good job defensively, staying with them to the basket and limiting them to one shot,” North coach Kellen McCoy said.
As for North offensively, production came from several sources.
Ben Moser led with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting, to go with five rebounds. Kevin Overton finished with 10 points, while facilitating with five assists.
Jeremiah Fuller netted 14 to go with four steals. Jole Atkinson needed just four shot attempts to score eight points. While Gavin Frakes saw extended action, scoring seven points.
For the Tigers (1-5), Matt Willenborg added nine points and led everybody with eight rebounds. Marquis Combs-Pierce added six points.
The seventh-ranked T-Wolves (6-3) have players capable of dominating, but Friday, against their crosstown rival, they came in waves.
“We’re getting better, and guys are kind of starting to understand what we’re trying to do with the team, giving up individual accolades and praise for the greater good,” McCoy said. “As we continue to grow, we’ll see more and more of that each game.”