Crosstown Clash Girls: Tigers' pressure much too much for T-Wolves

Three quarters and change into Friday night’s Crosstown Clash opener at the NHS Gym, Norman High girls coach Frankie Parks called off his trap.
His team was up 32 points at the time, yet the five Tigers he had on the court were still all part of NHS’ regular eight-player rotation.
The game put away, giving up the trap, perhaps the Tigers relaxed their half-court defense, as well.
Still, basically, it was first unit against first unit and though Norman North trailed by so many, the T-Wolves were not deterred going on an 11-0 run to make the final score — 57-37 — a little easier to look at.
Not only that, it was a road map on how North might improve over the course of the season.
It won’t be easy, but if the T-Wolves can not let opponents’ pressure speed them up so much, leading to turnovers and frantic impossible shots that have no chance of going in, the difference could be transformative.
Friday, however, North was not that team, NHS’ pressure helped to create 27 turnovers and after North post Camille Tyus hit the first bucket of the second quarter to bring the Tigers within 14-8, it was pretty much all T-Wolves until Parks called off the pressure.
Tyus’ bucket was followed by a 3-pointer and one-of-two free throws from NHS’ Jaki Rollins, which was followed by a 3-pointer from Jordyn Rollins, a 2 from Kaylyn Simmons, one-of-two free throws from Seleh Harmon and two free throws from Simmons, before North finally answered with a single free throw from Audrey Tucker that made it 26-9.
The T-Wolves were never any closer than 14 points.
After outscoring North 16-2 in the third quarter, NHS’ advantage was 47-21.
Parks actually thought his squad failed to pull off its pressure as well as it might have before the half, but he liked what he saw afterward.
“That defensive intensity was where it needed to be from everyone, rather than three or four players playing at the same level and one taking possessions off,” he said. “We talked about that at halftime and I think they came out and everybody was on the same page.”
The T-Wolves got 13 turnovers from the Tigers pre-intermission, yet 10 alone in the third quarter.
NHS’ Aaliyah Henderson was the best player on the court and a blur for most of it, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, eight steals and four assists, leading both teams in every category but the boards.
Jaki Rollins added 12, five rebounds and three steals. Jordyn Rollins added 10, eight rebounds and three steals.
For North, Tyus enjoyed her finest game to date, hitting all five of her field goal attempts, a couple of them from mid-range distance rather than at the rim, and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Hannah Fields added seven points. Katie Kolar finished with six and five rebounds.
North (1-6) played hard, as it has all season for first-year coach Al Beal, actually out rebounding the Tigers 37 to 33, an advantage built on nine team rebounds, which meant when the T-Wolves failed to gain possession, often nor would they allow the NHS (5-1) to gain it.
North was disruptive, too, getting 19 turnovers back from NHS.
“There were moments we played well,” Parks said, "and there were moments we didn’t play very well.”
Well enough, at least, to take down a lopsided Clash.