Tonight marks the second installment of the Crosstown Clash this season.
Here's an overview of where all four teams are at as they prepare for tonight's games at Norman North, starting with the girls game at 6 p.m.
Norman High girls
The Norman High girls have reason to be confident heading into their final regular season meeting with the T-Wolves on Friday, but coach Frankie Parks doesn’t want that confidence to turn into complacency heading into a tough road atmosphere.
The Tigers have their sights set on another playoff run, coming into the game ranked No. 5 in 6A West at 14-5. They notched a win over Norman North earlier this season, a 20-point home win back in December, in which the Tigers forced 27 turnovers. Aaliyah Henderson paced Norman High for 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals.
Norman High hasn’t been invincible this season, though. They enter Friday’s game having gone 2-2 over their last four games. Last week, the Tigers were held to their lowest point total of the season in a 13-point loss to Southmoore. Seven days later, they hosted Westmoore and put up their highest point total of the season in a 63-point win.
“[We've struggled with] just being complacent,” Parks said. “We’re going to their house, obviously the energy is going to be with them as we enter Norman North and we don’t want it to be a letdown game. We’ve had games in which we haven’t come out right away and done what we want to do and we certainly don’t want to do that in a Crosstown Clash-type game or give them any type of energy or motivation as we come out and play.”
Norman North girls
The T-Wolves will be looking to put an end to a three-game losing streak when it faces the Tigers.
Norman North was able to find success during short bursts of its meeting with Norman High earlier in the season, but suffered from long cold stretches offensively that allowed the Tigers to open up the game in the third quarter.
Camille Tyus went five for five from the field and had a game-high nine rebounds as the T-Wolves managed to outrebound the Tigers 37-33. They also came away with 19 turnovers, which helped limit the effects of their own turnover woes.
Norman North boys
Norman North is looking to close out another regular season sweep.
The T-Wolves didn’t have much of a problem holding off Tigers the last time these two teams met, running away with a 59-41 win at NHS.
Norman North is 6-3 since that meeting, while picking up wins over Edmond Santa Fe and Edmond Deer Creek (twice). The T-Wolves are two games removed from a 63-62 road win over a Mustang team that was ranked No. 2 in Class 6A.
Ben Moser went six of 11 from the floor for 18 points in the win over Norman High. Kelly Overton (10 points and five assists) and Jeremiah Fuller (14 points and four steals) also gave the T-Wolves’ offense a boost with double-digit scoring nights.
The T-Wolves set the tone of the game with their defense, holding the Tigers’ offense to 20 points at halftime.
Norman High boys
Things are looking better for the Norman High program since the last time it faced its crosstown rival. But an up-and-down year has put a priority on consistency for the Tigers as they gear up for the final stretch of the regular season.
The Tigers were 1-5 overall after the last Crosstown Clash due to a difficult stretch of games to start the season, which included games against five ranked 5A and 6A teams. They would end up dropping their next two, but have gone 7-4 since.
Norman High also found ways to be competitive against the top teams in the state. They picked up wins over Edmond Santa Fe and Southmoore in recent weeks and are coming off a loss to Westmoore on Tuesday, in which they led going into halftime.
“Consistent plays [is what we need],” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “We had lulls on both ends of the floor in our first time out. That effectively put us going up hill for crucial times in the game. If we execute and take care of the ball, we can play our game.”
The task won’t be any easier this time, with the Tigers playing at Norman North for this meeting. Still, Cole said the experience the team has gained in recent weeks will benefit them in a hostile environment.
“We have matured a lot and [have] gotten more experience as a program,” he said. “We had a lot of first-time players playing in their first games of the season and our emotions and nerves got the best of us at times. My kids have gotten game experience and know how to stay even emotionally and go out and make plays.”