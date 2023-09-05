The first edition of the 2023 Crosstown Clash scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to severe weather.
The game will now be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Norman North will host the district matchup, before the two teams meet again at Norman High on Sept. 19.
The Timberwolves enter the game riding a two-game winning streak and have won five of their last six. They’re currently 5-1 in district play and in second place in District 6A-1.
Norman North has the same number of losses as first-place Westmoore, but the Jaguars took the only meeting between the two sides, 9-2. Norman North and Westmoore will meet again on Sept. 21.
The Tigers picked up their second district win of the season in an 18-0 win over Lawton last Thursday. They currently sit in sixth-place and 2-5 in District 6A-1.
