There’s about 10 weeks of the soccer season remaining, so, sure, anything could happen.
But if there’s a better Class 6A squad than the Norman North girls, everybody who attended Tuesday night’s Crosstown Clash at Bryan Young Memorial Field would sure like to see it.
The second game of the season for both North and Norman High, the Timberwolves had already made their point in the first one, scoring the game’s only five goals against Deer Creek, the same program that beat the T-Wolves in a shootout for last seasons’ state championship.
Tuesday marked an even more dominant performance, the T-Wolves scoring in the first and third minutes on the way to what became an 8-0 wallop.
Presslee Amick, who scored two of North’s tallies, was asked what’s going right for her and her teammates.
“Everything,” she said.
What may be going on, and the T-Wolves agree, is the program remains affected in every positive way by the way last season ended.
North had easily topped Deer Creek during the regular season, but couldn’t push a goal across over 100 minutes of action in the state title game, leaving the title to come down to the vagaries of penalty kicks.
Though only three season-long starters returned from that squad — Amick, Narissa Fults and keeper Mallory Osborn — the whole team appears to be using that game as fuel entering this season.
“That just put it in perspective,” Amick said. “We all know how that felt and we don’t ever want to feel that way again. Like, that sucked.”
“That’s definitely it,” Fults said.
Though Amick tallied twice, it was teammate Presley Boyd who finished with a hat trick before the half, and it was Fults that made most of it possible.
It was a Fults’ cross that set Amick up 36 seconds into the game, only for her on-net strike to deflect off an NHS defender’s arm.
That created a penalty kick, Amick took it and beat Tiger keeper Maddie Reinke low and left.
Less than two minutes later, Fults set Boyd up from near point-blank range to make it 2-0.
In the 11th minute, Harlee Yocham was the recipient of a Fults cross deflecting off NHS defender Sasha Hayes, giving her a free swing from absolutely point-blank range that made it 3-0.
Just 63 seconds after that, this time crossing from the left side of the field, Fults set Boyd up a second time, Boyd finished and it was 4-0.
Boyd completed her hat trick with 11:30 remaining in the first half, volleying home a Riley Kieffer cross that made it 5-0.
Boyd then assisted Amick 7:59 before the half to make it 6-0.
Fults, who had a hat trick against Deer Creek, finally added a goal of her own with 30:10 remaining in the second half.
Halley Jewel closed the scoring on an assist from Catherine Meng with 12:42 remaining.
It wasn’t like Reinke played a poor game. She finished with a bunch of saves and killed other North opportunities by challenging the ball and thwarting the threat before a shot occurred.
Nor was it like the Tigers failed to create chances of their own. NHS came up with four shots in the first half, all off the foot of Chloe Soto and each one requiring Osborn stop it on its way to the net.
The Tigers’ best chance came from Aniya Facen with 10 minutes remaining, but a flailing save from Osborn kept it out.
Now 2-0, the T-Wolves have Edmond North to look forward to Thursday night, also at Bryan Young Memorial Field.
The Tigers, who topped Westmoore opening night, dropped to 1-1, and play host to Moore on Thursday.
“The first game … the girls worked their brains off,” North coach Trevor Laffoon said. “Obviously, we played very well today.”
Of course, that’s the expectation.
Despite only a few starters coming back, Laffoon remains well aware of his team’s capabilities.
“Soccer wise,” he said, “we’re very good.”
Looked like it.
