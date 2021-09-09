Crosstown Clash Softball: Across the board, T-Wolves too much for Tigers

In a state of affairs that doesn’t happen every season, both teams entered Thursday night’s diamond edition of the Crosstown Clash with a winning record.
Only one of those teams, however, played winning softball and that team was the Timberwolves.
Norman North knocked off Norman High 11-1 in a four-inning run-rule at the NHS Softball Complex, doing just about everything right, while mistakes from its rival only made the contest more lopsided.
The T-Wolves finished with eight hits over the four frames, collecting six RBIs total. That five runs came across without benefit of an RBI was a reflection of the Tigers’ struggles in the field; six errors including four in the T-Wolves’ five-run second inning.
Tylie Ligons led off with a triple, setting the tone for North’s lineup and beginning a night in which she reached base three times, going 2 for 2 and getting hit by a pitch.
“I knew she was going to throw me inside, she does every time,” Ligons said of her first at bat against Tiger pitcher Laila King. “She came inside and I sat on it. I was just looking to get on base, but hey, a triple works.”
It worked and her teammates followed.
Sidney Redmon was the only player in North’s lineup to finish with multiple RBIs, both coming on sacrifices, one through the air and one via bunt. Officially, she went 1 for 1 after collecting an infield hit in the fourth inning.
Kaitlyn Webb finished with a double and an RBI, though they did not come at the same time. The double arrived in the first inning, leading to her crossing the plate on a botched fly ball to left field; the RBI on a sacrifice bunt in the second.
Tayslee Williams went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Trinity Hanska went 1 for 3 with a double and scored a run.
In the circle, Juliana Linares kept the Tigers off balance enough, allowing five hits and walking two, but just one run in the third inning when NHS’ Presslee Ray singled home Haley Doss, who led off the frame with a single before stealing second base.
Linares, just a freshman, offers a buffet line of pitches: fastball, curveball, changeup, screwball, sinker.
“I had all of them for strikes,” she said.
North moved to 11-8 and NHS fell to 11-10.
It was actually the T-Wolves’ second win over the Tigers this season. North beat NHS 4-3 at the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tourney on Aug. 28.
North had gone 0-3 since, losing a trio of district games, one to Choctaw and two to Owasso.
Thursday’s was a game North needed and the T-Wolves took it down in short order.
“Every single person, even our pinch-hitters who got thrown in, I saw quality,” Doss said. “Our plan was just to execute, put the ball in play and not leave it to the umpire and I think that’s what our team did.”
The T-Wolves were good in the field, too, not committing an error and getting the final out unconventionally, when Bottom, from her catcher’s position, picked NHS’ Jordan Mays off first base.
“I felt like it could be a game changer to get rid of our losing streak,” Linares said of the power of winning a Clash, “and start a winning streak that helps us get back on our groove and get going.”
Perhaps it will.