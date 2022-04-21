For the second time this season, it was Kaylee Lovekamp’s time to shine in the Crosstown Clash.
With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning, Norman North hit three straight singles to load the bases up with no outs. Lovekamp watched the first pitch and then blasted the second over the wall in left field for a grand slam.
In her next turn at bat in the bottom of the third inning, Lovekamp smacked one deep over the left centerfield wall to put the T-Wolves up 12-4 over Norman High.
The third baseman finished 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in seven of the team’s runs in a 14-4 win over Norman High Thursday in five innings.
“First of all, you’ve got to give credit to the people that were on base,” North head coach Beth Freihofer said about Lovekamp’s hitting. “Just getting on base in front of a good hitter like that makes a huge difference too. They were able to get on base and then she was able to finish it out, and that gave her a ton of confidence and relaxed her.”
Lovekamp is 7-for-7 with nine RBIs in two games against the Tigers this season. When the two teams met on Norman High’s home field earlier this season, there was a strong wind and Lovekamp was the only player to hit a home run.
The Tigers were able to use those conditions to their advantage against the heavy-hitting Timberwolves and were able to stay in the game late in a 8-3 loss. But on Thursday, Norman North had the wind at its back when it was at the plate, which opened up its offense.
“Kind of the opposite from the first time that we hosted them,” NHS head coach Carly Skinner said. “ … I thought we hit the ball better than the first time we saw them at home, but we’re just continuing to handle adversity.”
Ryleah Lane stepped up to the plate in a bases-loaded situation and roped a line drive into centerfield to score the first run of the game. Ashtan Gainey brought in Avery Bozeman on a single in the next at-bat, and Jordyn Mays took advantage of a NNHS error to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.
The Tigers had it going early, but after coming away with four hits at the plate to tie the game, the T-Wolves started to settle in defensively.
Norman High scored its final run of the game on an RBI-double by Pippa Werner in the top of the third inning. The Tigers finished with six hits from six different players.
“Jess Moralez made some great plays at second and Mackenzie King had a great play in the outfield,” Freihofer said. “I think part of that is we were able to score and we were able to relax and get outs. Anytime you’re playing your rival, it’s a little bit intense in the beginning, but they have a lot of confidence.”
King also went 3-for-3 at the plate and had two RBIs on a double in the second inning. The T-Wolves had 18 hits and 10 of the players that batted got on base.
“I think everybody contributed tonight and when we do that, we’re hard to beat,” Freihofer said.
The game will serve as a bit of a tune-up for both teams heading into the regional tournament next week.
Thursday’s second edition of the Crosstown Clash won’t be the last meeting between the two rivals this season. They’ll meet next Thursday in Moore in the first round of regionals.
With a +15 run differential in their last two meetings, the T-Wolves have reason to be confident heading into that game, while the Tigers plan to lean into the underdog role.
“You love to be the underdog,” Skinner said. “You lose two games in a season and you drew them for a regional, it’s hard to beat a team three times. We’re going to use that to our advantage and try to get the job done.”