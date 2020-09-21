Crosstown Clash softball continued to be turned on its head Monday night at the NHS Softball Complex and, perhaps, the team doing the turning is beginning to take off.
After going seasons without a victory over its crosstown rival, Norman North made it three straight this season over Norman High, doubling up the Tigers 8-4.
That, matched with very nearly winning the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament in Mustang over last weekend, has the Timberwolves thinking, why not, maybe it’s their turn to go back to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2000.
“The girls are playing like they should be hosting regionals,” North coach Trey Palacol said. “There’s no doubt about that. They’ve bought in, they’ve come together.”
The T-Wolves got to NHS pitcher Isa Ray early and often, plating five runs before Ray and the Tigers had gotten nine outs.
As it turned out, five would be enough, though another came in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth.
An example of the way things went for both teams, North’s Tylie Ligons led off the third inning with a laser shot liner that would have taken a huge play from NHS’ Haley Doss in left field to retire.
Doss appeared caught between making a play for the ages, getting to the hot shot before it came to earth, or safely playing it on a bounce and conceding a hard hit.
Instead, she did neither, the ball went to the fence and Ligons circled the bases with a rare inside-the-park home run.
Four other North hits followed in the frame, leading to a 5-0 T-Wolves' edge.
In the inning’s bottom half, Kaylee Lyon, who can mash and is headed to Texas Tech to play college softball, laced almost the same shot, only to right field, where North’s Jaelyn Brown rushed forward and converted the highlight grab off her shoe top, robbing Lyon of one or multiple bases.
In the fourth inning, North center fielder Summer Hanna made an even more spectacular grab, diving to her left to snare a Jordan Mayes liner that was headed to the fence and otherwise destined to knock in two.
“I think my defense is really good,” North pitcher Gabby Garza said. “Everyone’s working as a team this year.”
Garza set her own tone in the circle by striking out Lyon in the first inning after walking Doss, the Tigers’ first batter.
In the second inning, she allowed a double to Layla King, followed by two walks, yet emerged from the bases-loaded, one-out jam without yielding a run.
Though the Tigers would score later, they were never within four after the T-Wolves built their original lead.
Ligons went 3 for 4, drove in herself and scored three times. Tayslee Williams went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two. Rylee Bottom went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two. Caitlin Webb went 1 for 3 with a triple, scored a run and drove in one.
While NHS fell to 12-13, North improved to 12-8 and has won four straight, a streak that includes victories over Deer Creek, Moore and the Tigers twice.
“We’ve started to work our way back,” said Williams.
The only Tiger to finish with multiple hits was King, who went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Doss and Mayes also drove in runs for NHS (12-13).
The Tigers are at Westmoore today trying to snap a four-game losing streak. The T-Wolves are at Edmond Memorial trying to win their fifth straight.
“The atmosphere is a lot more upbeat and we have a lot more energy than in the past,” said Bottom.
Winning will do that.
