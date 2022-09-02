One of the biggest question marks facing Norman North this season is its inexperience on defense.
So, when the Timberwolves found themselves looking to hang on to a lead late in the Crosstown Clash on Thursday night, it was fitting that they’d need to rely on their defense to make the winning play. Norman High’s offense gave itself one last opportunity with the ball on it’s own 20-yard line, trailing 40-36 with 2:27 left on the clock.
NHS quarterback Tias McClarty led the Tigers down the field with two passes to the right sideline to Max Wilson on short comeback routes. They weren’t big gains, but with over a minute left on the clock and all three timeouts, the Tigers put themselves in position near midfield to steal the win late.
On the next play, McClarty dropped back near midfield and once again looked to his right. This time, the Tigers went deep, hoping to catch the secondary unprepared, but the Timberwolves were ready.
Cornerback Camden Pratcher was the only player that had a chance to catch the ball and he did. It was Pratcher’s second interception of the game.
The defensive stop secured a 40-36 win for Norman North and its third straight against the Tigers.
“It was great for him,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said. “He got beat on the vertical there for the touchdown, and they threw two kind of stop or comeback routes on him there in that series, and then he played a little bit different coverage there at the end and got the pick.
“He’s been a guy that really got thrown in the fire here in the summer and into fall camp and I’m proud of him, to come out here in his first game and get the two takeaways there.”
Lightning in the area sent both teams to the locker room as the teams were preparing for the opening kickoff. It took nearly two hours before the weather cleared, and the 7 p.m. kickoff ended up being pushed back to 8:48 p.m.
The Timberwolves responded with a dominant start to the game.
Norman North opened up the Clash with touchdown drives of 65, 51 and 80 yards. Senior running back Chapman McKown accounted for two of those scores, while new starting quarterback Kamden Sixkiller connected with Cason Cabibiness on a 49-yard bomb for the third.
Trailing 20-0 over the first eight minutes of game time, the Tigers needed to find a way to respond immediately. Two possessions later, the Tigers took over inside Norman North territory and needed just three plays to find the end zone.
McClarty took the snap danced around the right side before beating a defender to the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown run.
“Obviously it stings, any loss stings, but our kids fought,” NHS head coach Rocky Martin said. “A lot of teams out there down 20-0, a lot of teams would quit and they didn’t. They weren’t pointing fingers, they battled, they believed in each other and they fought. That’s all you can ask for.”
The Tigers got a turnover on downs near midfield on the ensuing possession. McClarty and junior running back Devin Alexander led an impressive drive down the field to cut the deficit to one score.
With just over six minutes left in the first half, the Tigers took the lead on a 35-yard scamper by McClarty.
“We’ve got to understand that and we’ve got to grow up a little bit,” Jones said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us is to just have some emotional intelligence and maturity there to how to keep a lead.”
It was a sloppy season opener all around for both teams.
There were 16 penalties called on the two teams during the first half alone (eight by Norman High and seven by Norman North). The Timberwolves turned the ball over three times and had two turnovers on downs.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Norman North punted from the shadow of its own goalpost and the snap went sailing into the back of the end zone for a safety. It was the second time that Norman Norht had trouble handling the punt snap, but the two points cut the deficit to 40-36 and gave Norman High the ball back with a chance to take the lead.
On the second play of the drive, Pratcher came away with an interception.
“We had a chance and that’s what you want, to have a shot to win in the end and we just came up short," Martin said.
Sixkiller finished with five touchdowns in his debut as a starter for the T-Wolves’ offense. The senior quarterback has received high praise throughout the offseason for his arm talent, but showed off his athleticism with 91 yards rushing and three scores on the ground.
“it’s not what I first turn to, it’s not something I’ve done that much growing up at all,” Sixkiller said about running the ball. “So it’s new for me, but I’m growing on it.”
Norman North will be at home on Friday for its next game against Edmond Santa Fe. The Tigers will hit the road and look to rebound against Moore on Thursday at 7 p.m.
