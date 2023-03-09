Tempers were rising in the second half of the first game of the 6A girls state tournament.
Norman High’s Keeley Parks and Norman North Seleh Harmon were each called for technical fouls for a post-whistle scuffle. After a physical, back-and-forth first half, the two rivals found themselves in a 22-22 stalemate with 6:37 remaining in the third quarter.
It’d be hard to expect anything less from a win-or-go-home Crosstown Clash matchup that served as the third meeting of the season between the two schools.
The Timberwolves had performed gallantly despite entering the game as a heavy underdog. Nevertheless, Norman High returned from the technical foul with a renewed energy.
The Tigers opened up a 4-0 run before extending their lead to double digits in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
“We just got back to playing defense the way we knew how,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said.
The Timberwolves chances of pulling off an upset took another hit when senior Hannah Fields fouled out of the game.
Then Olivia Watkins fouled out. Then Avery Robbins fouled out.
By the time the final whistle blew Norman North’s leading scorer, Seleh Harmon, was trying to get around a tough Norman High defense with just one other starter on the court alongside a pair of freshmen.
Harmon gave them a run, but the Tigers were able to hold on for a 62-47 win and advance to the state semifinals.
“We could not be prouder of this team,” NNHS assistant coach Tyler Kastantin said. “At the beginning of the season nobody expected us to be here. Nobody expected us to compete in this game. Those girls left it all out on the court.
Harmon, playing against her old team, finished as the game’s leading scorer with 22 points on 8-19 shooting. The sophomore had a pair of makes from behind the 3-point line to go along with a steal and three rebounds.
Norman North was also competing without head coach Al Beal, who was forced to miss the game due to a medical issue. Kastantin, who took over head coaching duties for Thursday’s game, said Beal is “doing okay” and that he “just wasn’t able to make it today.”
“They left it out there for him,” Kastantin said. “They played that game with the same heart that he’s got, that competitive fire that he’s taught them all season and they showed that.”
Norman High forced 21 turnovers which they turned into 18 points on the other end. Keeley Parks accounted for five of those steals, but had a slow game on the offensive end with three points.
Jones led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points on eight of 12 shooting and 10 rebounds and senior forward Nessa Begay added 17 points and six rebounds.
“We’ve relied on them all year when some perimeter stuff wasn’t happening for us,” Frankie Parks said. “They were able to handle their business today and get us those efficient scores.”
Norman High shot 45% from the field and out-rebounded the Timberwolves 41-32. The Timberwolves were able to pull down 12 offensive rebounds which they turned into 11 second chance points.
The Timberwolves close out the season 17-11, a 13-win improvement from their 4-17 campaign last season.
“I’m just so proud of our team and I’m so thankful that I got to play with these girls this year,” Harmon said. “We worked so hard to get to where we are today. We definitely deserved to be here.”
The Tigers advance to face Edmond Memorial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., with a spot in the state championship on the line.
