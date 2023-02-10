End of the third quarter, just a few seconds left, Norman North’s Hannah Fields stepped in front of a Norman High pass, snared it and, without putting the ball on the floor and with her back foot on the half-court stripe, cleanly sank a half-court shot, stunning a big crowd at the NHS Gym.
She didn’t smile.
She didn’t react.
She got a high-five from an assistant coach and that was it.
One 3-pointer didn’t much matter.
Still, it appeared to lift her team, which promptly went on a 6-0 run the first 55 seconds of the fourth quarter.
NHS still led by 17 points, but the game was back on and fun to watch. Yet, by the end, it was not a 17-point game.
It finished a 31-point game, 81-50, the Tigers (15-4) sweeping the season’s second second Crosstown Clash over the Timberwolves (12-9).
That’s the way it went for North, which fought as hard as it could; so hard, perhaps, after dealing with NHS’ full-court trapping ways, there wasn’t much in the tank even after the trapping was solved.
“That’s our goal,” Tiger coach Frankie Parks said, “to make them feel uncomfortable.”
Fields may have offered the best example.
Her half-courter was just her second field goal and her first since scoring North’s second basket, even after grabbing a quartet of third-quarter offensive rebounds.
Between her makes, she missed seven times, pretty much par for the course for the rest of her team.
NHS hasn’t been trapping all season, only recently as it preps for the playoffs, which begin in 12 days.
But it’s working.
“I think speeding them up makes them panic,” NHS post Jordyn Rollins said, referencing any North opponent, “and we feed off that.”
Sometimes they fed off it, turning defense into points. All the time they were the beneficiaries of it, sapping the T-Wolves energy by putting them through it.
No Tiger struggled.
Keeley Parks finished with a game-high 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting, a trio of 3-pointers included, to go with four rebounds and three steals.
Rollins finished with 21 points on 8 of 14 shooting, also with three 3-pointers, to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Nessa Begay and Kayla Jones both finished with 12 points, Jones adding a team-high eight rebounds and a team-high four steals.
Olivia Watkins led North with 12 points. Seleh Harmon added 11, four rebounds and four assists.
Sadie Epps, the smallest player on the court, netted 10 points and five rebounds off North’s bench. Fields finished with nine points and a game-high 10 boards.
The Tigers spent much of the game not completely going away.
After falling behind 15-5, they made it 17-12 by the end of the first quarter
After falling behind 31-14 in the second quarter, they were back within 12, 37-25, following a 3-pointer from Watkins 3:15 before the end of the third quarter.
Eventually, after going so hard for so long, they could no longer keep up with their crosstown rival.
Frankie Parks was asked who he liked from his team.
“All of them,” he said. “We played our butts off.”
