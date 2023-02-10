Norman High got a little too loose with the ball as it was bringing it past half court.
On the Tigers’ first possession of the fourth quarter, Norman North junior guard Noah Jones stole the ball away at the top of the key and stormed down the court for layup. The Timberwolves, who were an underdog on their rivals’ home court, found themselves leading, 39-38, for the first time all game.
Norman High’s problems were only getting started.
On the ensuing possession, the Timberwolves got another steal, this time on an entry pass that was knocked tipped away by Owen Eshelman. The Timberwolves didn’t have numbers on the other end, but Eshelman drove right into the heart of the defense and got a tough layup to fall.
After giving up four turnovers in the third quarter to let the Timberwolves back into the game, Norman High had five more in a pivotal fourth quarter to fall in the second edition of the Crosstown Clash.
Norman North’s 52-48 upset win evens the season series 1-1.
“For us free throws and turnovers were the difference in the game,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “We just didn’t take care of the ball tonight and we didn’t defend dribble penetration at times. We still had a chance to win in the end, and they made the plays and we didn’t.”
After trailing by seven points at halftime and by as many as 10 points in the second half, the Timberwolves made the plays it needed to in order to pull off a comeback win.
It was the exact opposite results from the last time the two teams faced off.
In that meeting the Tigers trailed heading into the fourth, but were able to capitalize on late turnovers to pull off the win. On Friday the Timberwolves got their revenge with the help of some key free throws down the stretch.
The Timberwolves were 18-20 from the line on Friday and six of eight in the fourth quarter.
“I felt like our guys did a great job of being super resilient,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “The game didn’t start out very well, they did a great job of protecting the rim and we struggled to finish at the basket, but our guys stayed with it. In the second half we kind of got to the basket and got to the free throw line and saw the ball go in.”
The Tigers opened the game looking poised to earn a second straight win over the Timberwolves.
They led going into the second quarter and allowed only two more field goals before halftime. The Timberwolves tried to work the ball into the paint, but struggled against a talented Norman High front court.
The Timberwolves came back in the third quarter and scored 19 points in the third quarter with 11 of those points coming at the free throw line.
“In the first game we missed several free throws late,” McCoy said. “18-20 from the free throw line for our guys, it feels good as a coach to know that we struggled with something, we focused on it and they’re producing and getting better at it. I’m proud of our guys.”
Jones had 11 points in the second half with seven of those coming from the free throw line. Norman High’s Trashaun Combs-Pierce led all scorers with 18 points, with 10 of those points coming in the opening quarter.
“There’s not very many teams like them,” McCoy said. “They’re very good. I’m just gonna tell you, those guys are really, really good. It’s not that often that we see teams that protect the rim like that.”
The two teams might have another chance to see each other down the road.
Norman High and Norman North will both play in the same regional on Feb. 24-25 and could meet with a spot at the area tournament on the line.
“I hope so for both programs because that means we both won,” Cole said about a possible rematch. “That’s good for our program and good for Norman. That’s the exciting thing, they’re peaking, they’re playing well and we’re playing well. This was a 50/50 game tonight and tonight they came away with it in the end.”
Norman North (9-12) has won five of their last six and will be back in action on Tuesday to face Yukon at home. The Tigers (13-7) will be on the road for the final two games of the regular season, starting on Tuesday in Stillwater.
