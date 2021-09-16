Crosstown Clash volleyball: Once again, T-Wolves have too much firepower against Tigers

Under first-year skipper Faith Avalos, Norman North’s volleyball program is in much the same place it tended to find itself under longtime coach Stephanie Kane, who departed following last season.
The Timberwolves are again one of Class 6A’s top programs and are again in line to play host to one of eight regional tournaments four weeks from now when the postseason begins.
One thing, though, may be different.
Looking toward that postseason, ranked No. 8 by the coaches, North had little room for error entering Thursday night’s Crosstown Clash inside its own gym.
If the T-Wolves were to drop a spot before regional sites are determined, they could be out of luck.
That made what eventually became a 3-0 sweep over Norman High — 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 — in front of nearly full home-side bleachers about more than city pride.
“It was electric in here,” said Avalos after coming out of her first Clash victoriously.
Each set followed the same template. North would get the first lead of any merit, give most of it or all of it away via strong play from the Tigers or unforced errors from itself, possibly endure the cycle all over again and then eventually pull away to maintain its advantage.
In the opening set the T-Wolves led 4-1, trailed 6-5, led 17-14, 18-15, 19-16, 20-17 and 21-18, before the Tigers closed within 22-21, before North closed the set winning three straight points.
In the second set, North led 13-7 and still appeared firmly in control leading 21-17, only to find itself tied 23-23. The set ended after North got two huge swings and kills from Parker Gladhill and Abby Gray.
In the third set, the T-Wolves led 13-8 only to find themselves in a 14-14 tie. Yet, after two straight Tiger points cut a three-point T-Wolves’ edge to 18-17, North closed the match winning 7 of 9 points.
“We played tough,” NHS coach Courtney Traylor said. “We had a lot of good defensive stops and some aggressive swings. Just short a little bit.”
In defeat, NHS (6-13) managed to feature the match’s most productive offensive player in Karma Williams, who led everybody with 10 kills, putting a few down with hard spikes, as well as several with well placed dinks when her set didn’t allow for a big swing.
“She’s really come on strong for us,” Traylor said.
North (10-4) had what it often has in the Clash: volume. While no other Tiger converted more than Bailey Makahununiu’s four kills, the T-Wolves came in waves.
Riley Roberts finished with nine kills, Lari Migliorino with seven, Gray with six, Gladhill with five and Katie Kolar with three. Migliorinio added four blocks.
That volume helped to overcome a fair number of errors; service errors most notably, of which the T-Wolves suffered 10.
“I think nerves got in the way a tiny bit in the first set, but the second and third set I knew we were coming back,” Migliorino said. “We’ve been changing things up a little bit, just trying to see where everyone fits best, and I think this was a good [match] to use that and I think we did pretty well.”
North has no bad losses.
Setbacks have come to No. 1 Bishop Kelley, No. 3 Broken Arrow, No. 4 Jenks and No. 6 Edmond Memorial.
The T-Wolves biggest wins all came at the Broken Arrow tournament the last weekend of August: 2-0 over Class 4A No. 1 Regent Prep, 2-1 over No. 10 Bixby, 2-0 over Jenks and 3-2 over No. 7 Owasso.
“We’re a talented team, but we have room to grow,” Avalos said. “We’re working on that growth.”