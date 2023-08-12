Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Iowa State, which is ranked eighth among Sooner opponents in the series.
Oklahoma and Iowa State shared some similarities from last season. Neither lived up to expectations, but both were often frustratingly close to making it at least a respectable season.
Heading into the final week of the season, the Cyclones had lost seven games by a combined 38 points. They were 1-7 in games that were decided by two touchdowns or fewer.
Then, the Cyclones went on the road to face TCU and got blown out by 48 points.
The Sooners entered last season’s meeting in Ames having lost three of their last four games. The Cyclones gave themselves a shot to get just their eighth ever win over the Sooners, holding the offense to 20 points heading into the final quarter.
The Sooners’ only touchdown of the first half came on a fake field goal, where holder Michael Turk flipped the ball to kicker Zach Schmidt for a two-yard touchdown pass.
The Sooners forced three interceptions and Eric Gray rushed for over 100 yards to help overcome the offensive struggles.
The Sooners’ 27-13 win ended up being its closest win of the year, going 2-5 in two-score games.
Quick facts
• When and where: Saturday, Sept. 30, TBA at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
• TV: TBA
Last season: 4-8
• Offense: 20.2 points per game (114th)
• Defense: 20.3 points per game (18th)
All-time meetings: 88
Alongside Kansas and Kansas State, the Cyclones have been one of Oklahoma’s longest-standing conference opponents dating all the way back to the Missouri Valley Conference.
They met every season from 1928 to 1995, when the two teams were placed in separate divisions of the Big 12 Conference.
In their first meeting in 1928, Iowa State won in a 13-0 shutout in Ames. They wouldn’t get another home win over the Sooners until 1960.
It would be 60 more years before they finally topped the Sooners again in Ames, a 37-30 win in 2020. They met again in the Big 12 championship game that season, and the Sooners would pull out a 27-21 win.
Overview
Plenty of uncertainty remains around the Iowa State football program, beyond their struggles on the field last season.
The school announced in May that they were cooperating with state gambling regulators surrounding an investigation into illegal gambling by their athletes. On Aug. 1, quarterback Hunter Dekkers was charged with tampering with records relating to the investigation.
He’s been accused of placing online bets that included Iowa State athletic events. Dekkers started all 12 games for the Cylones last season and was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Making things even more difficult on the passing game is the departure of All-American wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, who is now in the NFL.
The Cyclones’ rushing attack returns its top three rushers from last season. Iowa State was last in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game last season and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s defense led the Big 12 in scoring defense and yards per game. Defensive back T.J. Tampa was only Cyclone to make the preseason All-Big 12 team.
