DeMarco Murray has seen the speed of Jeff Lebby’s offensive system as much as anybody.
Murray expected that increase in tempo long before Oklahoma’s spring practices began last month. After Brent Venables hired Lebby as the team’s new offensive coordinator back in January, the Sooner running backs coach did some research.
“In this offense, just looking at the stats, the first thing I kind of did was compare the numbers, rushing attempts and things of that nature,” Murray said. “Ultimately, I think we’re going to have more opportunities to be on the field, which is great. In previous offenses, it was a little bit more slow. Just tempo-wise, this is a little bit faster.
“I think in this offense we’re going to have more chances just to run the ball because of the number of plays that we will get.”
The stats from Lebby’s two seasons suggest Murray’s right. 56.6 percent of the Rebels’ offensive play calls from both last season and 2020 were running plays, per Team Rankings. That’s a significant increase from the 52 percent mark the Sooners posted over that same stretch. The Rebels also averaged more plays per game than the Sooners each of the past two seasons.
An increase in running plays could mean more opportunities for the Sooners’ backfield players.
Eric Gray projects to be atop the Sooners’ running back depth chart next season. The senior has been taking the bulk of practice snaps alongside quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the spring.
But there could be some opportunities for players behind Gray, including true freshman Jovantae Barnes. The four-star prospect has impressed teammates and coaches during spring practices and he’s had a few practice reps alongside Gabriel, as well.
“He’s a really good athlete,” Murray said. “He’s strong, he’s powerful, but you know, you think about a young kid, you always wonder how mature he is and the mindset and can he handle playing as a freshman. He’s put himself in a great situation since January to have that opportunity if he continues to work hard, continue to grasp the offense and just stay physical.”
Marcus Major could slot in as the Sooners’ third-string running back. The redshirt junior has played in 19 games for the Sooners and has shown flashes, averaging 4.9 yards per carry for his carry.
Major’s had an up-and-down tenure to this point, only playing in six games last season after he was ruled academically ineligible. But Murray believes next season could be the chance for Major to make a bigger impact.
“From a mental standpoint, it was very tough,” Murray said. “With him, he’s a great kid [who] always does the right thing. [He] kind of fell into a hole, so to speak, but he handled it the right way. Stayed in contact with us, stayed in contact with the team, didn’t miss a practice. Obviously [he] was extremely disappointed. I think both sides were. But he handled it like a man.
“His opportunity came, and I think he took advantage of it. He’s a guy we’re looking forward to finally getting on the field and obviously doing some great things for us.”
While the Sooners’ running backs are learning the new playbook, they’re also adjusting to Lebby’s tempo. But they’ll be able to use that as an advantage, Murray said.
“We’ve got to use it as a weapon,” Murray said. “That’s what we’ve been able to do. Obviously, it’s new to a lot of people. What Lebby has done in the past, us being able to get on the field finally, it’s been a huge advantage for us. So we’ve got to obviously continue to practice, stack good practices on top of good practices, but our guys are handling it well.
“[They’re] extremely well-conditioned. [They] started with the off-season program with [strength and conditioning coach Jerry] Schmidt and his staff. We’ve handled it the right way, those guys are working hard. But we know we’ve got to use it to our advantage.”