After improving by five wins from 2020 to 2021, Noble enters the season with high expectations.
However, the path to the program’s sixth playoff appearance in the past seven seasons will be a little bit harder.
The Bears entered the postseason after an impressive run through district play, falling only once to Lawton MacArthur, 47-37. Noble outscored its other six district opponents by an average of 28 points per game, behind an offense that averaged 49.3 points in those six games.
This season, Noble’s district will look a little different, as Capitol Hill and Southeast have been replaced by Midwest City and Elgin.
Capitol Hill finished last in the district last season after going 0-10, but got bumped up to Class 6A-2. Southeast only finished in a few spots ahead of Capitol Hill after a 4-6 season.
Elgin will be moving up from 4A after going 4-6 last year and isn’t expected to be a district title contender, but the addition of Midwest City from 6A-2 could have a big impact on the playoff picture.
“I think our district’s pretty tough,” Noble head coach Greg George said. “We lost Capitol Hill and Southeast and got Midwest City and Elgin. Midwest City is always in the quarterfinals in 6A-2. They’re always really good. They’ll make our districts even tougher. There’s gonna be some good teams that get left out of the playoffs in our district.”
The Bears are already very familiar with the Bombers. The two teams played during their non-district schedule the past two seasons.
Midwest City won both contests, but the Bears came close to stealing a road upset last season before falling 14-12. Noble will once again face the Bombers in Midwest City late in the season on Oct. 28, but this time the game will take on more meaning with a spot in the playoffs on the line.
The Bears open the season with a Blanchard team that went 8-4 last season and made the 4A quarterfinals. After that, they’ll face Tuttle, who was the 4A state runner-up last year.
“We’ve got a really tough non-conference schedule, which I think will help us get ready,” George said. “Our first district game we open up with Ardmore, so we’ve got to play someone good to be ready for districts.”
The Bears are bringing back a good portion of their talent at the skill positions from last season. Senior quarterback Colin Fisher is preparing for his third season starting under center and talented wide out Brandon Harper will give him a reliable connection outside.
During the Bears’ scrimmage against Blanchard, Chickasha and Durant, the pair showed flashes of that connection, scoring on passes of 40 and 60 yards. On Fisher’s 60-yard touchdown pass, he found Harper on a tunnel screen and the senior wide receiver did the rest, weaving and dancing his way around defenders on his way to the end zone.
Harper, a senior, has an offer at the FCS level from Houston Baptist, as well as the University of Central Oklahoma and East Central. Fisher is left-handed and is committed to playing baseball at Arkansas next season.
“That’s one of the best hookups in high school football, I think,” George said.
L.T. Taylor is expected to be an emerging star at receiver alongside Harper after missing last season due to injury.
Defensively, the Bears will be using movement to create chaos up front. They won’t be the biggest front seven next season, but they hope their speed and aggressiveness can make up for that.
“We’re not very big so it’ll be a lot of movement,” George said. “A lot of movement, a lot of slanting the front one way or the other. Most of our defensive linemen are going to be 200-210 pounds and we’re just going to try use our speed to disrupt offensive lines and have a lot of movement.”
Noble begins its season on Aug. 26 against Piedmont at Noble Stadium.
