The news of Elijah Harkless’ season-ending injury wasn't just a surprise to fans, but to his teammates and coaches, as well.
Even though the injury occurred during Oklahoma’s 80-78 loss to Texas last Tuesday, Harkless played 41 of 45 possible minutes and didn’t mention anything until after the game, OU coach Porter Moser said. Harkless finished the game with a team-high 19 points and three rebounds.
“Did something happen immediately, did we know it? Not at all,” Moser said. “He didn’t even know it. He said something after the game that he felt some discomfort… but he didn’t say anything to anyone during the course of the game. We had no idea. It wasn’t like you saw him go down and hold his knee. We didn’t know anything.
“It wasn’t until the next day I was told that E.J. came in and [they were] going to give him an X-Ray. Those were negative. Then the next day was a precautionary MRI, and they did it and that’s when [we knew].
Harkless broke the news of his injury in a social media post Friday and was still on the bench for the Sooners’ loss to Iowa State Saturday. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday and won’t be on the bench for the Sooners' game against Texas Tech Tuesday.
But Moser said he’ll continue to be a valuable presence on the bench for the remainder of the season.
“He can at least bring his wisdom and leadership and experience to these younger guys,” Moser said. “Our bench right now consists of Ethan [Chargois] and every guard that comes off the bench right now is a true freshman. We don’t have any sub that isn’t a true freshman. No one in our league or the Power 5 league schools are doing that. It's important that he’s on the bench talking to them, staying engaged [during] media timeouts, bringing some energy.”
While Harkless can provide guidance on the bench, the Sooners are focused on replacing his production on the floor, as his absence was notable during the Sooners' loss to the Cyclones Saturday.
Harkless recorded per-game averages of 10 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 starts this season. Jacob Groves got the start in Harkless’ place against the Cyclones, finishing with 11 points, and he’ll likely be in the starting lineup the remainder of the season.
With Harkless out and Groves in the starting lineup, reserves like C.J. Noland will see an increase in minutes. Noland is averaging 4.2 in 12.5 minutes per game this season and played 16 minutes against the Cyclones last weekend.
“I think CJ is more than ready,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “He’s been working out. He’s been getting better in practice. As the season’s gone, I think he’s learned a lot from each and every game, watching film with the coaches and just mentally taking notes inside his head to be ready.”
Chargois has seen an increase in minutes in recent games and could be asked to play a larger role with Harkless out. He’s played 20 or more minutes in four of his past eight games, after not hitting the 20-minute mark once in his first 15 games.
“He’s gotten better and better and better,” Moser said. “We rely on him a lot with his facilitating. He’s definitely better in February than he was in November, there’s no question about it.”
The Sooners will rely on freshman guards Bijan Cortes and Alston Mason, too. But to replace Harkless, and to increase their chances of making the NCAA Tournament, it’s going to take a little extra from everybody.
“I think everybody just needs to step up,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “Me, the bench, Jordan [Goldwire, [Umoja Gibson], Tanner [Groves]... We just all need to chip in and find ways that we can help.”