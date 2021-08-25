The eyes of the college football world are on Spencer Rattler this season.
But it sounds like he’s ready for it.
He’s been in the spotlight since he was a high school quarterback at Pinnacle High School in Arizona. By the time he graduated, he was the only Phoenix quarterback to surpass 11,000 career passing yards and one of the most coveted players in the 2019 recruiting class.
So when he was named the starting quarterback for Oklahoma last season, he was used to the expectations that come with playing for the Sooners.
“It’s just knowing who you are, not trying to be somebody who’s fake,” Rattler said Wednesday. “[It’s about] just being yourself, staying humble but being confident at the same time. Luckily, I had that light coming into Oklahoma and was kind of used to the cameras and the people coming up and all that type of stuff. So it really wasn’t a whirlwind when I got here.
“But you definitely have to stay sharper when you’re a quarterback here. It’s a big-time position. Very grateful to be here.”
That’s not to say his first full season as OU’s starter was always easy.
The spotlight on Rattler grew bigger after the Sooners lost back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 1999. Against Kansas State, the Sooners late rally fell short after Rattler threw his third interception late in the fourth quarter.
The low point for Rattler came when he was benched in the first half against Texas. But OU coach Lincoln Riley went back to Rattler in the second half, who finished with 209 yards passing and 51 yards rushing for four touchdowns to lead his team to a 53-45 win.
It’s never fair to put all of the blame for a loss on the quarterback — Rattler threw for 686 yards and six touchdowns combined in those losses to Kansas State and Iowa State — but Rattler knows high expectations come with being the leader of an elite program like Oklahoma.
“I would say the toughest thing, it just comes with being at this position, is staying on your Ps and Qs at all times,” Rattler said. “Being in such a light, you have to be doing everything right. That’s something I take very [seriously].”
But Rattler and his team started clicking after those two losses. Over the last seven games — all wins — Rattler threw 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Despite finishing fifth in the Big 12 in passing attempts, he led the league in completion percentage, passing yards, passing yards per attempt, touchdowns, passing efficiency and total yards.
His improvement last season is a big reason why he’s an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season, and he’s racked up a lot of preseason accolades. He was named to the Associated Press All-America list, the All-Big 12 team and was named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
But for Rattler, the preseason noise doesn’t mean much without producing on the field. And he knows he has to improve from last season.
“I haven’t got that stuff yet. I’ve got to go get it,” Rattler said. “As a team, we’ve got to go get a national championship. We gotta go get a Big 12 championship. So once we get that, we can celebrate after. But we gotta take those day by day and step by step to get there, myself and the team. I think everybody on the team knows that for their own personal goals and the team goals.”
Riley’s been looking for Rattler to improve in a few key areas, particularly with consistency.
“He understands our system a lot better. I think he’s able to self-correct a lot quicker,” Riley said. “Typically even if there’s a mistake, he has a pretty good idea right away of what it was. He’s certainly been more consistent and more trusting with his decisions and his reads.
“He’s still got to be committed and focused and he still has moments where he drifts away. He’s had a fantastic camp, but there’s a majority of the time when he’s not at his best. With all that being said, as your control and confidence in a system grows, you can feel those situations more. I think he’s been a much better situational quarterback.”
Rattler’s evolution as a dual-threat quarterback is a key area for development, too. His rushing yards last season don’t jump off the page — 81 carries for 160 yards — but his six rushing touchdowns ranked eighth in the Big 12.
Continuing to grow as a runner has been an area of focus during the offseason and fall camp.
“I don’t like to sit in the pocket for too long, because that could cause fumbles, turnovers,” Rattler said. “If I step up and if it’s open, I’m going to go. Or, if not, I’m going to get out of there and make a play with my feet or get somebody open. That’s something I’ve tried to strive to get better on in the offseason is my speed and I feel like I’ve gotten faster.
“I feel like I’ve gotten stronger with my lower body so I think we’ll see a lot of smart running. I’m not going to be trying to run people over but if I’ve got to get a first down or get in the end zone, I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do.”
There’s a lot of expectations on Rattler and his team this season. But it’s not the first time he’s been here.
“There’s no pressure at all. That’s what we worried too much about last year, pressure and expectations and all that stuff," Rattler said. "We just gotta go out, play ball and do our job. That’s really what it comes down to.”