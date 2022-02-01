The speculation is over on Caleb Williams' future.
The former Oklahoma quarterback is transferring to USC, first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Williams will reunite with former OU and first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Williams will be able to immediately play for the Trojans due to the NCAA's one-time transfer exception for all student-athletes.
"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams reportedly told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with the offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing the guys on the team.
Williams officially announced his move to USC via his Twitter account.
✌🏽 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/vBSwi86gpb— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) February 1, 2022
Speculation began on Williams' future following Riley's departure to USC.
The true sophomore quarterback was recruited to Oklahoma by Riley as a 2021 5-star prospect out of Washington D.C. Though Spencer Rattler started the season as the Sooners' quarterback, Williams replaced him during their game against Texas on Oct. 9.
Williams stayed with the Sooners after Riley left following the Sooners' 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State in late November. He started at quarterback for the team's 47-32 win over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal a few days after the win to meet with other schools and "figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," according to his announcement via Twitter.
Per ESPN, Williams considered OU, UCLA, Georgia and Wisconsin.
"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program," Williams told ESPN.
Per ESPN, Williams enrolled in classes at USC late last week and is expected to join team workouts in the next few days.
He'll be joined at USC by former Sooners' receiver Mario Williams, who transferred to the university last month. Williams also marks the 13th player Riley has added via the transfer portal.
He finished his OU career with 1912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing nearly 65 percent of his passes.