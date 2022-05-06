For a night, OU's defense puts poor perception, other concerns to rest

A former Oklahoma football player was found dead in Texas Thursday evening.

Du'Vonta Lampkin, who played defensive tackle for the Sooners from 2015-2017, was discovered dead with a gunshot wound by the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Lampkin was 25 years old.

According to a Dallas police investigation, Lampkins was staying at an Airbnb rented out by friends before he moved to a new apartment, the Dallas Morning News reported. His backpack, wallet and cellphone were missing at the scene.

Lampkin arrived at OU as a freshman in 2015 before redshirting. He saw the field in five games his sophomore season, recording five total tackles.

He played a bigger role on the Sooners' 2017 team, recording 22 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. After appearing in the team's College Football Playoff game against Georgia, Lampkin declared for the NFL Draft and spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings.

