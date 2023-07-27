Former Oklahoma head coach Sunny Golloway has been hired as the next head coach for Northeastern State, according to an announcement from the university.
A 26-year veteran as a college coach, that included over eight seasons at Oklahoma, Golloway has 15 NCAA Division I postseason appearances. Golloway became an assistant for the Sooners in 2004 under Larry Cochell, who resigned a year later in response to a controversy surrounding racially insensitive remarks he made about one of his players.
Golloway was promoted to interim head coach and later was given the job permanently. The Springfield, Missouri native led the Sooners to a 270-205-1 record that included eight NCAA Tournament appearances, four Super Regional appearances and a trip to College World Series in 2010.
“It’s a great day for NSU, it’s a great day for NSU Athletics, and it’s a great day for our student-athletes and our entire student body,” NSU director of athletics John Siesmore. “Coach Golloway wants to invest in student-athletes lives and wants to do great things. He has already done many great things, he is a fighter and a hard worker. We are excited to have him as our head baseball coach at Northeastern State.”
Golloway has held head coach duties at Oral Roberts, Auburn and most recently East Central. He led the Tigers for one season, marking his return to coaching at the collegiate level after a seven-year hiatus from college baseball.
Golloway, who graduated from Stillwater High School, was Moore High School’s head coach baseball coach in 2020.
In 18 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Golloway’s teams have gone a combined 743-387-1 and reached at least 40 wins in 12 seasons.
