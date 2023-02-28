Oklahoma pitcher Alex Storako’s big game against UCLA has gained the attention of the Big 12.
On Tuesday, the conference named the redshirt senior Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after a complete-game shutout of the then-top-ranked Bruins on Sunday. Storako allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out five of the 18 batters she faced.
A transfer from Michigan, Storako is 4-0 with the Sooners this season with 26 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.34. She pitched in three of the Sooners’ games last weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.
The Sooners will be back at home this weekend to host UIC and Kentucky for their home tournament.
OU women’s gymnastics takes all three Big 12 weekly honors
Jordan Bowers and Katherine LeVasseur received Big 12 weekly awards Tuesday after posting perfect 10’s during Friday’s meet against West Virginia, and Faith Torrez was also named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week to give the Sooners’ their fourth sweep of the conference’s weekly awards this season.
Bowers was named the Big 12’s Gymnast of the Week following a perfect performance on the floor on Friday. LeVasseur was named the conference’s event specialist of the week after scoring a 10 on vault.
Torrez earned her fourth consecutive weekly honor after tying career-highs on floor (9.950) and beam (9.900) as well as a 9.875 on bars.
Top-ranked Oklahoma posted the highest team score in the country on Friday with a 198.575. It tied the fifth-highest in NCAA history and set a new program record.
The Sooners will be back at home on Friday to host No. 2 Florida at 7:45 p.m.
