The circumstances surrounding last year’s Big 12 Media Days are much different than what they will be Thursday.
Last year, the Sooners entered the annual media event as winners of six straight conference championships. Former coach Lincoln Riley took the stage with his team as favorites to win another one. There were no reports of OU and Texas’ impending move to the SEC.
On Thursday, the Sooners will take the stage as the preseason pick to finish second behind Baylor after missing the conference title game altogether in 2021. Brent Venables, not Riley, is the head coach. and the Sooners’ days as a member of the Big 12 are numbered.
No team faced bigger changes during the offseason than the Sooners. and they’ll face questions about their on-field potential and their future off the field.
Heading into the annual media event in Arlington, Texas, here’s a look at where the Sooners stand and the storylines surrounding the team:
Who’s coming to Arlington?
Venables will be joined by four player representatives — quarterback Dillon Gabriel, receiver Marvin Mims, cornerback Woodi Washington and defensive end Ethan Downs.
Venables’ press conference is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Thursday.
Players on the All-Big 12 preseason team
1 – punter Michael Turk. Gabriel was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.
Storylines
1. Future in the Big 12: The only thing for certain is that Oklahoma and Texas will join the SEC.
The only question now is when that will happen.
The board of regents for both schools approved the move to happen by no later than 2025. But with the Big 12 set to undergo big changes, the Sooners could decide it’s best to leave earlier.
The conference will add Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and Central Florida in 2023. If both the Sooners and Longhorns stay put, that would give the conference 14 members for the 2023-2024 season.
Recent reports indicate the Big 12 could look to add as many as six teams from the Pac 12 in the wake of USC and UCLA’s decision last week to join the Big Ten in 2024.
Things could quickly become chaotic the longer OU and Texas hang around. Could this be the Sooners’ final season in the Big 12?
2. The offense: It’s not a complete rebuild, but things will look different for the Sooners on that side of the ball.
Jeff Lebby has replaced Riley, who called the plays, as the offensive coordinator. The team lost several skill players through the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NFL draft, including running back Kennedy Brooks, quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Jadon Haselwood. Offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson are in the NFL.
Gabriel will be tasked with leading the Sooners right away. The three-year starter at UCF has prior experience with Lebby and has a track record of success. Key players Eric Gray and Mims are still around.
Despite some struggles last season, the Sooners still finished with the eighth best scoring offense in the country (39.1 points per game). Can the Sooners build on that with several new pieces?
3. The defense: Expectations were high for the Sooners’ defense last season, but it ultimately fell short. The Sooners surrendered nearly 26 points per game last season, which ranked 60th nationally.
Venables, who’s defenses during his 10-year run at Clemson were some of the best in the country, should help with that. But he and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof are tasked with replacing several All-Big 12 defensive players, including Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah, Perrion Winfrey and Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Expectations are high for players like Downs and Danny Stutsman to have breakout seasons. Returning players such as Washington, Key Lawrence, Jalen Redmond and DaShaun White should help pick up the slack. Transfer players Trey Morrison, Jeffrey Johnson and Jonah Laulu could have big impacts.
Either way, if the Sooners hope to compete, they’ll need to make some improvements defensively.
4. Year 1 for Venables: The stakes are unusually high for a first-year coach.
Venables has had to juggle a lot since he was named Riley’s successor in December. He was immediately tasked with salvaging the 2022 recruiting class — the Sooners finished with the eighth-ranked class, per 247Sports — and helping rebuild the 2023 class. He’s brought in several new assistants while retaining Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh and DeMarco Murray from Riley’s staff.
That’s all happened within the backdrop of the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC.
But his progress will be determined on the field. Despite the upheaval, the Sooners finished second in the Big 12 preseason poll and are still expected to compete for a conference championship this season.
It all begins Thursday.