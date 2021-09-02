It took three plays into the season for Gavin Frakes to find Brayden Dorney.
After Norman North’s defense stopped Norman High to start Thursday’s game, North’s offense took the field inside their own 20. On the third play of the drive, Dorney found his way behind the NHS defense.
Frakes saw him, and found him for a 70-yard bomb to kick off the Crosstown Clash.
The duo connected for two more touchdowns by the time the final horn sounded on North’s 41-24 win.
It was that connection that helped North build a 15-point first quarter lead. After North running back Chapman McKown scored from 16 yards out, Frakes and Dorney ended the quarter with another long score — this time from 51 yards out — to give North a 22-7 lead.
North coach Justin Jones has been emphasizing a spread passing attack for his team’s offense during the offseason. Frakes has been working with all of his receivers to build chemistry, and his chemistry with Dorney was fully on display.
“We’ve been working so long. We’ve been doing extra throwing and it just pays off. It shows,” Frakes said. “Dorney is one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s just a great guy, he makes great plays and he works so hard so he deserves all of it.
“He’s definitely the MVP. He’s the dude.”
That’s not to say it was always smooth sailing for North.
NHS fought back after facing an early deficit, with quarterback Tias McClarty leading the way. He scored the Tigers’ first touchdown of the game on an 80-yard scramble that saw him outrunning North defenders in his own end zone before somehow finding the Timberwolves’ on the other side.
North’s offense went through a dry spell, failing to score in the second and most of the third quarter. NHS running back Devin Alexander scored the only points of the second quarter, and McClarty led the Tigers to a field goal in the third to cut North’s lead to five.
It looked like the Tigers were on their way to taking the lead. That’s when Frakes went back to Dorney.
Frakes led his offense back down the field and found Dorney again from 20 yards out, giving North an 11-point lead to end the third quarter.
Frakes and Dorney finished the game connecting on seven passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
McClarty scored on a 15-yard run late in the fourth to try to keep the Tigers in it, but Frakes found receiver Cason Cabbiness on two touchdowns in the quarter to help North seal the win, ending his first start at quarterback with five touchdowns.
Just like Frakes praised Dorney after the game, Jones praised his quarterback.
“First time in the seat, I thought he did just a great job of operating the offense,” Jones said. “He made some big-league throws that were really good… [I’m] really happy with that. Overall, I couldn’t have asked anything better out of a quarterback in his first time out.”
Jones also had praise for McClarty, who finished the game with 178 rushing yards on 28 carries.
“Obviously hats off to Tias, I thought he played a tremendous game,” Jones said. “That run where he reversed field and ran about 300 to get that touchdown was huge. Other than that, we gave up one other big play up but we settled in defensively and made a couple adjustments.”
Jones said his team didn’t play perfectly, and there are things they can work on.
But with a duo like Frakes and Dorney, and a Clash win, he knows they’re off to a good start.
“A lot of things to work on, but man, I’m happy with a rival-game win. We put 41 points up and to do that the way we did it, I’m really happy.”