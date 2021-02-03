Need to know
Mandy Simpson returned to the court for Oklahoma, bringing the Sooners to full strength. However, full strength still means that coach Sherri Coale only has seven players available.
Though the roster lists nine, OU’s pregame notes explained that forward Liz Scott will miss the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed injury and that forward Heavenly Greer will miss the remainder of the season due to academic ineligibility.
Through three quarters Wednesday, neither of OU’s bench players — Simpson, Skylar Vann — played more than two minutes and by the time it was over, though Simpson played the entire fourth quarter, Gabby Gregory (40), Taylor Robertson (39), Madi Williams (37) and Tatum Veitenheimer (36) had each played more minutes than every Longhorn but 6-5 center Charli Collier, who also went the full 40.
Notable
• Size kills: As it happens, the two players OU has lost for the season, Scott and Greer, are also its tallest players, Scott at 6-2 and Greer at 6-3. Simpson’s next at 6-1 and her return will help, but OU figures to have a terrible time limiting any other team’s inside presence and it did again on Wednesday.
Against Texas, it was Collier with 32 points and 15 rebounds. Three days earlier, though OU beat Kansas State in Manhattan, Wildcat center Ayoka Lee finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds.
It’s one thing to give up big nights to opposing centers, but allowing career nights is something else, entirely.
• Good attitudes: If Coale said it once after the game, she said it several times. She really likes her team, really likes its fight, grit and effort.
“You don’t have a right to play the hand you think you should have been dealt,” Coale said. “You have a responsibility to play the hand you have and that’s what these guys are doing … We’re just trying to get better every day and relishing the opportunity to play the game we love and compete.”
Next
Now 6-8 overall and 3-6 against Big 12 competition following Wednesdays 69-58 loss to Texas, the Sooners are at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Cowgirls, who dropped the Sooners 66-53 in Norman on Dec. 15, are 13-5 overall and 9-3 in the conference.
— Clay Horning
Commented
