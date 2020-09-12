Oklahoma
• High point: OU quarterback Spencer Rattler’s first touchdown of the night might have been worth — at least some of — the price of Saturday’s pay-per-view broadcast. Rattler led OU on a quick touchdown drive but running back Seth McGowan scored from the 1-yard line to finish the team’s first series against Missouri State. Rattler followed up OU's opening drive with a dime to true freshman Marvin Mims on the first play of its second series. Mims, a speedy receiver from Frisco, Texas, caught the pass in stride to get his first career touchdown reception on a 58-yard pass. Rattler went on to complete 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating? 303.3.
• Low point: OU had few issues scoring on Saturday, except when it got in its own way. Of Rattler’s three incompletions, two were dropped passes and the other was a well-defended pass breakup. Rattler threw a pinpoint pass to receiver Charleston Rambo from 25 yards out. Rambo could not hold on to the pass, prompting OU to kick a field goal after scoring four touchdowns on its first four drives. Rattler threw another pass that was high enough for 6-foot-6 tight end Austin Stogner to bring down. The sophomore couldn't haul in the touchdown. OU failed to score on the next play and brought out Johnson for another field goal.
Missouri State
• High point: OU's one true mishap came late in the third quarter. Tanner Mordecai, Sooners’ backup quarterback, led the Sooners on a 78-yard drive to the Missouri State 3-yard line. OU failed to come up with any points, however, after Mordecai threw an interception to Missouri State’s Jeremy Webb.
Webb, a Virginia Tech transfer, was a bright spot for the Bears. He also broke up what seemed like a certain 42-yard touchdown pass from Rattler to Theo Wease on the last play of the second quarter. Webb took the opportunity to step over Wease, who fell to the ground, after the play and received a chorus of home-crowd boos for it.
• Low point: The Bears had little success stopping the Sooners Saturday evening, so perhaps, it doesn’t stick too much in the back of coach Bobby Petrino’s mind. But Missouri State nearly forced a fourth down on OU’s third offensive drive of the night.
OU would have faced a fourth and one from Missouri State’s 43-yard line but was called for holding on the ensuing play. Missouri State Petrino accepted the penalty, bringing up a third and 11 from OU’s own 47. Rattler hit Rambo for a 53-yard touchdown on the next play, extending the Sooners’ lead at the time to 21-0 with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
2020 schedule
Sept. 12 vs. Missouri State W 48-0
Sept. 26 vs. Kansas State
Oct. 3 at Iowa State
Oct. 10 vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 24 at TCU
Oct. 31 at Texas Tech
Nov. 7 vs. Kansas
Nov. 21 vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 28 at West Virginia
Dec. 5 vs. Baylor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.