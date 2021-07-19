Golf: At State Amateur, one former Westwood champ out, another into round of 16

Unless Norman wants to claim former Westwood Invitational winner Luke Phillips as its own, the city’s chance to crown a champion at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Championship ended on Monday.
Taking place at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, the 64-player match-play field was cut to 16 on Monday, the surviving players winning in both the morning and afternoon.
Similarly, the four left standing after today’s play will have won two more matches, needing to win two more on Wednesday to claim their state championship.
Charlie Jackson, who made a Cinderella run to the championship match a year ago in the summer between his senior year of high school at Norman North and his freshman year in Abilene Christian’s men’s golf program, was knocked out in the first round by former Oral Roberts Golden Eagle and two-time OGA Mid-Amateur champion Austin Hannah.
Hannah went on to claim his second-round match 1 up over Shayne Patel following his 4 and 3 victory over Jackson.
J.R. Hurley, a 2004 Norman North graduate, who finished third earlier this month trying to defend his 2020 victory at the Westwood Invitational, won his opening match over Edmond’s Lane Whitsell 1 up, but fell 4 and 3 in the afternoon to Muskogee’s Mesa Falleur, a rising high school senior, who finished fourth at the Class 6A state tournament in May.
Phillips, who lives in Edmond and who finished second at Westwood two weeks ago after winning there in 2018 with a record-tying 192, is still going after a pair of 4 and 3 victories, first over Tulsa’s Drew Mabrey and then over Edmond’s Zane Heusel.
Mabrey finished third at the most recent Class 4A state tournament, competing for Holland Hall. Heusel is a teammate of Jackson’s at Abilene Christian by way of Edmond Memorial.
An example of the grueling nature of the tourney, Hurley teed it up against Whitsell at 8:21 Monday morning and was back on the first tee at 12:50 p.m. to take on Falleur.
Today, Phillips and Rob Laird will begin their third-round match 8:49 a.m. The winner of that match will meet the winner between Tres Hill and Josiah Crews in a quarterfinal match at 1:20 p.m.
Laird, a Jenks product, played his college golf at Tulsa, finishing in 2008. Like Hannah, he is also a former state mid-am champ, winning the 2016 event, also at Cedar Ridge, which happens to be his home course.