Golf: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer will tee it up at the Games

In St. Louis this evening, Yul Moldauer and four other Sooner and former Sooner gymnasts will continue their push to become Olympians.
Though he won’t be representing the United States, former Sooner golfer Abraham Ancer already has a ticket to the Games, which begin in and around Tokyo in less than a month.
Ancer, who was born in McAllen, Texas, but who grew up Reynosa, Mexico until he was 14 years old, has dual citizenship and will be part of Team Mexico’s at the Tokyo Games.
“It’s something that I always wanted to do,” Ancer told Golf.com. “Any chance I can get to play for my country or as a team, I enjoy it so much.”
Ancer transferred to Oklahoma after one year at Odessa (Texas) Junior College and enjoyed a storied All-American Sooner career, winning two events and turning in a program-high at-the-time 57 rounds under par between the 2010-11 and 2012-13 academic years.
Ancer has since put together a strong professional career. Though it has yet to come with a PGA Tour victory, it includes a win a the 2018 Australian Open, a second-place finish at the 2019 Northern Trust Open, a tie for eighth at the 2021 PGA Championship and a tie for 13th at the 2020 Masters.
He is the rare player to earn his PGA Tour Card two different times, first earning it once by finishing 11th on the Web.com money list in 2015; then after failing to keep it in 2016, he returned to Web.com Tour, finished third on the 2017 money list, and has been a consistent performer on the PGA Tour ever since.
Friday, Ancer fired off a second-round 66 at TPC River Highlands to get to 2-under par after 36 holes, good enough to make the cut on the number at the Travelers Championship.
“I would consider the Olympics like maybe a fifth major. One of those for sure,” Ancer said. “It’s different because I didn’t grow up really thinking about the Olympics for golf. Never been part of it. But now that it is, definitely a big deal.
“Huge deal.”
After 112 years of not being a part of the Olympics, golf returned to the summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. England's Justin Rose claimed the gold medal.
The Olympic golf tournament will span four rounds, beginning on July 29 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, about 30 miles northwest of Tokyo.
It won’t be the first time Ancer has represented Mexico in international competition.
In 2018, as one half of Team Mexico, with Roberto Diaz, he led his team to a second-place finish behind Team Belgium in Melbourne, Australia.
The following year, he earned 3 1/2 points playing for the International Team at the President’s Cup, his only match loss coming against Tiger Woods.
Ancer’s PGA Tour winnings have surpassed $10 million.