Two nights before return of the Westwood Invitational, head golf pro Rick Parish and others at Westwood Golf Club were putting together scoreboards.
As the longtime golf pro wrote down the names of this year’s roughly 150 competitors, some were new, but Parish remembers writing many of the same names down year-after-year. For Norman golfers, the Westwood Invitational has become an annual tradition.
“It’s almost like a family reunion every year,” Parish said.
It's also the state's largest stroke play tournament.
The 47th annual Westwood Invitational returns on Saturday, with tee times starting at 7 a.m. and running through 12:50 p.m. Golfers are placed in flights depending on their handicap and will play three rounds of stroke play.
Defending championship flight winner Bryan Vahlberg will be returning after posting a three-round total of 11-under 199. Vahlberg is a former Norman High golfer that went on to play at Louisiana-Monroe. and tees off at 7:20 a.m.
Former UCO golfer Joe Lemieux is also expected to be in the field as a two-time defending champion. Lemieux sunk a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to win the 2020 Westwood Invitational by one stroke.
Norman local Jeff Jones has played in 24 of the last 25 Westwood Invitationals.
Tee times are posted online on the tournament’s website at westwoodinvitational.com.
Here's a few other things to watch for:
• In addition to Vahlberg, 2017 and 2020 championship flight winner Joe Lemieux is a part of the field and tees off at 7:30 a.m. That's when Luke Phillips, the 2019 championship flight winner and last year's runner-up, tees off, too. Phillips finished just two strokes behind Vahlberg in 2021. J.R. Hurley, who won in 2015 and 2019 and finished third last year, is not competing this year.
• Current high school athletes are participating, too. That includes Parker Payne, who was the 5A individual state champion in 2021 and tied for fourth in the championship flight last year.
• Several torrential downpours made the course very wet before calming down just before last year's tournament began. That's not the case this year.
Not only has it not rained, the forecast calls for temperatures in the low 90s with winds of southeast wins of 10-15 miles per hour, per weather.com
“I wish we could get some 80’s in there, but we’ll take what we get,” Parish said.