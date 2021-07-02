Golf: While 151 are set to play, there are good reasons to watch the Westwood Invitational, too

Westwood Park head pro Rick Parish got to the course a little after 6 Friday morning. At 7 p.m., he was just beginning to chart back-nine pin positions.
Course superintendent Paul Krout got in around 5 a.m. and left around 6. Still, following his departure, the greens were scheduled to get a second mowing for the day and a rolling, too.
The 46th annual Westwood Invitational begins this morning. It is the largest stroke play event in the state and this year counts 151 signed up to play.
The championship flight may not be big, 23 golfers, but many names are familiar and some are former champions.
Looking for a reason to keep track of the action or even to show up as a spectator, here are a few:
• J.R. Hurley may have to be considered the favorite, having won it at 14-under par 196 in 2019 and 15-under 195 in 2015. But maybe not a big favorite …
• Several championship flight competitors also competed at the Oklahoma Golf Association’s Stroke Play Championship June 22-23 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf club.
Hurley made the cut in the rain-shortened 36-hole event, shooting 4-over par 148, though Norman High’s Carson Wright shot 144, Abilene Christian’s Charlie Jackson and Arkansas State’s Connor Wilson both shot 147 and former Purcell Dragon Payte Owen matched Hurley’s148.
• Wright is in the tournament. Jackson, who played his high school golf at Norman North, is in the tournament; as is Wilson, who played his high school golf at Edmond North. Owen is, too.
• Parker Payne, the rising Noble sophomore and reigning Class 5A state champion, opened with a 72 at the state stroke play, but followed with a 79. He, too, is in the tournament.
• In fact, Wright, Jackson and Payne are in the same group, going off the first tee at 8:10 this morning.
• Also in the field, Luke Phillips wasn’t at the state stroke play, but finished second at the Westwood Invitational last year, shooting 9-under par 201, two years after winning it with a tourney-record-tying 18-under 192.
• Jondavid Metzger’s back in the field, hoping to improve upon his third-place finish in 2019 and his runner-up finish in 2006, the year he and Kelsey Cline dueled through a seven-hole playoff.
Metzger is an NHS product and Hurley played his high school golf at North, but neither recently.
One of the unique things about the tourney is it often pits high school standouts from different eras against one another.
Jackson, who arrived at the course late Friday to get some putts in, explained.
“It’s awesome, it’s a great tournament, it has a lot of history,” he said. “A lot of great players … You have a lot of players that have had a lot of success outside of this tournament, also. It’s pretty cool to come back.”
Jackson is one of those players. He finished third in the first flight in 2017, won masters flight in 2018 and, last summer, finished second at the OGA’s State Amateur Championship at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso, before heading off to school at Abilene.
Some concessions will be made to the weather. In today’s opening round, players will be able to move the ball a grip length, even in the rough and sand bunkers, a few of which still have some water in them; though sand even being in play after so much rain is a victory for the grounds crew.
Sunday and Monday, the plan is to play the ball down everywhere.
All the penalty areas have been marked — painted — too. It only took Parish 3 1/2 hours, on foot, to do it.
The course so wet, he couldn’t do it from a cart, as even on pavement, there was too much standing water the tires would have spit back at him were he to attempt driving and painting.
Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the course took on a smattering of new rain, the last shower expected until days after the tourney concludes.
Today, it begins again.