For its bowl game, Oklahoma will face an opponent it hasn’t seen much in recent history.
But it’s still an opponent they are familiar with.
The Sooners were selected Sunday to play Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The bowl game, played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will kickoff at 4:30 p.m CT and broadcast on ESPN.
The two teams have only played each other seven times — the Sooners lead the all-time series record 6-1 — but they most famously played each other in the national championship game back in 2000.
OU coach Brent Venables, who was on the Sooners’ staff for that game, is excited for the challenge.
“Great, great opportunity for our team,” Venables said during a Zoom call Sunday. “The bowl game is an opportunity to reward our team for their hard work. It’s been a challenging season, but I know one in which our players are looking forward to getting down to Florida and to Orlando and getting a chance to play in this great venue.”
It wasn’t a highly-predicted matchup for the Sooners heading into Selection Sunday. Most outlets had the Sooners projected for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl or the Texas Bowl.
The Sooners (6-6) landed a better bowl, but face a really tough opponent.
The No. 13-ranked Seminoles finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, winning their last five games. Their three losses came to No. 7 Clemson, No. 23 N.C. State and Wake Forest early in the season, but they also scored impressive wins against LSU and Florida.
Led by dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles’ offense has been one of the more explosive in college football. They rank 17th in scoring offense, averaging 36.2 points per game. The defense is just as good — the Seminoles rank 16th in scoring defense, surrendering under 20 points a game.
“(FSU coach Mike) Norvell has done a terrific job,” Venables said. “I’ve been a fly on the wall, if you will, for the last several years since he got the job three years ago, and what a transformation Mike and his staff have done. What a terrific job of building the program foundationally the right way.”
The Sooners will also be missing some key players.
In addition to the Sooners’ losses via the transfer portal, Venables confirmed that running back Eric Gray, offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will not play against Florida State.
All four players have announced their intentions to declare for the NFL Draft, with Gray, Redmond and Morris also accepting invites to the Senior Bowl.
But the bowl game will also be an opportunity, particularly for the younger players, to get extra practice time and on-field experience against a good Florida State team.
“This is a developmental game,” Venables said. “The way that you improve and get better is by playing.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for our guys through practices, and they are doing skills and ability drills on their own right now with some of our graduate assistants.
“They have been in the weight room and had a great week in the weight room last week, and had a few skills and abilities drills practices last week just to stay sharp with our schemes on both sides of the ball.
“This will be an opportunity for us to continue to develop those things as well as an opportunity to start up practices next weekend in our bowl preparation and then playing in the bowl game.
“What an awesome opportunity that’s going to be, really, with spring ball, just really several weeks away once we get back.”
The Sooners last played in the Cheez-It Bowl — formerly called the Russell Athletic Bowl — back in 2014, when they fell 40-6 to Clemson, Venables’ former team.
