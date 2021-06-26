Gymnastics: After Malone, Moldauer an easy pick to continue Sooner tradition of Olympic gymnasts

ST. LOUIS — Brody Malone grew up in northwest Georgia and spent part of his childhood tinkering around as a rodeo rider before finally committing full-time to gymnastics.
It’s a decision that’s carried him all the way to the Olympics.
The 20-year-old locked down a spot on the U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team on Saturday, earning an automatic berth on the five-man team by capturing the Olympic Trials with a two-day all-around total of 171.600.
The victory, on top of the NCAA crown the Stanford junior won in April and the national title he won earlier this month cemented Malone’s status as the leader of the men’s program heading to Japan and beyond.
He will be joined by Yul Moldauer, the man who dominated collegiate gymnastics before he arrived on the scene.
Moldauer, who won the NCAA all-around in both 2016 and 2018, finished second to Malone in the all-around at the Trials as well as the U.S. Championships earlier this month.
Moldauer placed among the top three in three different disciplines, making the selection committee’s choice easy beyond Malone’s automatic spot.
Sam Mikulak reached his third Olympics after being named to the team by the selection committee.
Shane Wiskus, who relocated from the University of Minnesota to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center last fall with an eye on reaching Tokyo, was also named.
Alec Yoder earned the “plus-one” specialist spot after two terrific pommel horse routines.
Malone took his choice out of the selection committee’s hands with a confident and controlled display.
He hardly seemed bothered by the stakes, improving his score on five of six events compared to Day 1. His high-bar routine is a series of daring releases in which he flings himself up and over top and appears to be ready to fall to the mat before catching the bar at the last second.
While Malone has tried to stay in the moment after ending Mikulak’s long reign at nationals, he did allow himself three exultant claps after sticking the dismount on his rings’ routine, a set that basically assured himself of a spot on the plane to Japan in three weeks.
Moldauer, dogged by back spasms at nationals just three weeks ago, certainly looked healthy at the Trials. The exuberant 24-year-old roared at the end of every event, emotion pouring out of him during each rotation.
Moldauer won’t be the only Sooner in Tokyo. He’ll be joined by Allan Bower, who was named an alternate to the team. Bower, who finished seventh in the all-around at the Trials, finished up at OU in 2017 and has stayed on with coach Mark Williams’ program as a volunteer assistant.
“Just thinking about the Olympics, it’s scary at times,” Moldauer said. “I remember thinking, today, this is what I’ve been thinking about every day as a child, this is my opportunity to go take it.
“I can’t be thankful enough for everyone that helped me get to this spot.”
Upon his Tokyo arrival, Moldauer will join a long list of former Sooner standouts who also became Olympians.
Bart Conner was part of the gold medal winning team at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Guard Young made the 2004 Olympic team. Jonathan Horton made the 2008 and 2012 teams.
Jake Dalton made the 2012 and 2016 teams. Alex Naddour and Chris Brooks were also on the 2016 team.
“Mark [Williams] has done so much for me,” said Moldauer of his old college coach, who is the common denominator among every Sooner Olympian post Conner.
Mikulak, vying to appear in his third Games, drilled a showstopping routine on high bar and posted the top score on floor. A fall on pommel horse — long an event that he has struggled on — will likely not affect his chances of making his third team.
The “plus-one” spot designed for a specialist may have been the committee’s only tough decision, one that likely came down to Yoder, Stephen Nedoroscik and Alex Diab.
Yoder performed better on pommels than Nedoroscik over the course of two days, and his medal potential on the event is higher than Alex Diab’s potential on rings.
The Americans will have their work cut out in Tokyo. The team hasn’t finished on the podium at a major international competition since the 2014 world championships and hasn’t earned a team medal at the Olympics since taking bronze in Beijing in 2008.