When the Big 12 last experienced conference realignment in 2012, the Sooners decided to stay put and provide stability.
But things change, and change quickly.
On Friday, the OU Board of Regents accepted an offer to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025. The university will be joined in their new conference home by Texas, whose board of regents also accepted the SEC’s membership invitation on Friday.
So what changed between 2012 and now?
“The answer is everything,” OU President Joseph Harroz said.
At Friday’s meeting, Harroz and OU Athletic Director Joe Castligione made their first public statements since the Houston Chronicle’s story last week reporting the university’s interest in joining the SEC.
The two OU leaders didn’t take questions from the media, but they did provide answers to some key questions that have been asked since the news broke.
It’s more than money
A lot of discussion has centered around the financial incentive for the Sooners’ departure from the Big 12.
But Harroz emphasized the move was bigger than a few extra dollars in the university’s pocket.
“[This] isn’t simply for financial reasons,” Harroz said. “To say that is to miss the point. To say that is to not understand why we care about athletics so deeply and why this recommendation to us is so imperative to navigate the absolutely changed waters that are in front of us. This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation. Again, an existential time, not an opportunistic one.”
The university came to the conclusion that the Big 12 was falling behind while the SEC was thriving, and for several reasons.
When the Big 12 attempted to negotiate a contract extension with ESPN and Fox Sports, who own the conference’s television rights, both networks hesitated. This came shortly after ESPN signed a 10-year, $3 billion contract with the SEC to become the conference’s exclusive media partner, multiple outlets reported.
The Big 12’s current media contract also led to an increase in 11 a.m. kickoff times, which has frustrated the university for several years.
“You’ve heard conversations with athletic director Castiglione talking about not enjoying 11 a.m. kickoffs. Our fans talk about that. It also matters to student-athletes,” Harroz said. “And when those go before you in terms of negotiations for 2025 and beyond, if those slots are already taken up, the premiere slots are already taken up, it impacts things in a material way, and it translates to disadvantages in recruiting the top talent, disadvantages for our student-athletes and a detriment to the fan experience.”
“It became clear that the Big 12 was the last in line for media negotiations. Not just among all the Power Five conferences, the autonomous five, but among all of those with the major broadcasters in live sports, be it the NFL, NHL, all of it. Being last in line has consequences.”
Harroz also mentioned the growing discussion surrounding antitrust laws and name, image and likeness policy. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in a 9-0 decision, that NCAA-member colleges violated antitrust law by collectively disallowing members from providing athletes with unlimited, in-kind educational benefits.
For Harroz, this called into question the NCAA’s ability to consistently regulate these issues, particularly when the NCAA adopted NIL policies that essentially left enforcement and regulation for each state to decide.
“What does all of this tell us? What this tells us is the importance of the conference you’re in, and it being the one that best fits the institution’s abilities and needs in this uneven landscape,” Harroz said.
Why didn’t they bring Oklahoma State?
OU’s decision to team up with Texas and not its Oklahoma neighbor was brought to the forefront of the discussion after Oklahoma State University president Kayse Shrum’s comments earlier this week.
Shrum referred to OU’s plans to leave the Big 12 as disappointing and detrimental to the state of Oklahoma.
It’s not that Shrum’s comments are necessarily surprising. Back in 2012, it was heavily reported that both Oklahoma teams were looking to leave the Big 12 and join the then-Pac 12.
But this time around, it just wasn’t feasible.
“This is a question we’ve thought about a lot,” Harroz said. “Dating back to 2012, that was part of our thought process and our conversation. We’ve analyzed this landscape deeply [and had a lot] of conversations about how we do this. We’ve looked at solutions for us to move together, but that is simply not the market that we’re pursuing allows. That was true then, and it’s even more true today in this changed landscape.”
Harroz disagrees with Shrum’s assertion that the university’s move isn’t in the best interests of the state.
“We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state,” Harroz said. “I’m someone who’s a lifelong resident, and I love this institution with all my heart. I’m also an Oklahoman, and I care deeply about our state. In our assessment, the opportunity for Oklahoma was with one university only, and if we didn’t seize it, the answer would be none.
“And we also know this — we know OSU will continue to grow and flourish. They have exceptional leadership, they’re an excellent program and they will do well.”
Though the Sooners are leaving the Big 12, the hope is that the Bedlam rivalry will continue every year and in every sport. Castligione pointed to other same-state teams who continue to compete against each other despite residing in different conferences.
“We will in particular always value the special connection to Oklahoma State University. We’re committed to continuing Bedlam,” Castligione said. “We expect our rivalry to be as intense as ever. Just like as we see in other states, the rivalries like Georgia-Georgia Tech, Clemson-South Carolina, Iowa-Iowa State and Florida-Florida State can endure.”
Why partner with Texas?
The answer is simple.
Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the Big 12 since its first season in 1996. Even as Oklahoma ascended as the conference’s college football powerhouse, Texas has continued to exceed the nation in revenue.
“Many schools are vying for a limited number of positions in the SEC. Each of us are absolute powerhouses, but there are other powerhouses out there,” Harroz said. “There is a special amount of power that makes us unique and special, not just by being individual powerhouses, but our rivalry and bringing that to the SEC … that is something that is distinguishing and neither of our institutions could do alone, but together brings unique opportunity and value.
“We’re the only two schools in the Big 12 that have the massive stadiums and fill those stadiums.”
Castligione referenced the ability for the Red River Rivalry participants to also work together.
“Our two institutions enjoy a very unique relationship since we first played a football game in 1912 in the city of Dallas,” Castligione said. “While we remain arch-rivals, fierce rivals in the field of any competition, we know that we share some characteristics and goals that align that serve us both very well.”
What happens now?
Castligione and Harroz both emphasized the university’s commitment to remaining in the Big 12 through the expiration of the Big 12’s grant-of-rights agreement in 2025.
But it remains unclear when the Sooners will officially depart the conference.
The public conflict between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and ESPN regarding Bowlsby’s cease and desist letter has created further tension within the conference. OU could choose to pay a buyout fee and leave before 2025, but its departure could be further complicated by potential ligation from any of the eight remaining Big 12 schools, or the conference itself.
Only time will tell when the Sooners will officially compete in the SEC, but for now, it’s clear the university is confident in its historic decision to join the conference.
“This has a real impact on the growth of our university, on the academics and on research functions that take place,” Harroz said. “We’ll have the inflow of SEC fans who know how to travel. We’ll have a new and unique and exciting opportunity for our fans that otherwise wouldn’t be available. and without a doubt, it’s critically important in our ability to recruit student-athletes of the highest caliber and recruit students more broadly, and faculty.
“And it also drives our ability to act as an engine for the state to help bring new economic opportunities to our state. We will be showcasing the excellence that’s not just OU, but the state of Oklahoma. There’s manifest benefits to this that go well past OU.”