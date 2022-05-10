Before every shot, Norman North head coach Ryan Rainer told Leyton Kyle to take a deep breath.
Rainer followed Kyle for all three rounds of the Class 6A boys state golf tournament at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday. The pair talked through every swing, read putts together and had idle conversation while waiting between shots.
With the Timberwolves battling in a team playoff on the 18th hole, the junior golfer took a deep breath before stepping up to an 111-yard wedge shot over a creek — with a sizable gallery watching from behind the green.
Kyle swung confidently, and his ball got caught up in the strong wind at his back. It landed near the hole, before spinning down the hill to give him a five-footer for birdie.
His teammate, Mack Moore, watched as the shot came down and put both hands on his head with a look of total shock. Kyle followed up the clutch shot by draining his putt to help the Timberwolves secure the state championship by one stroke over Edmond North on their home course.
“I was in between a 50-degree and a 54, and I decided I wanted to swing full,” Kyle said about his approach shot. “So I decided to go a little left and let the wind take it and spin it back, and it went just how I planned. On that putt, I just knew I had to hit it the right speed and it would go in.”
Kyle shot 74 on Tuesday to finish the three-round tournament 5-over. He parred the final five holes to finish in second place individually at the state tournament, just three shots back of Stillwater’s Grant Gudgel.
The pair remained close throughout the round, before Gudgel birdied the 18th hole to put an exclamation mark on his individual state title win.
Norman North shot their lowest score of the three-round event Tuesday on their way to winning the program’s first state title with a total score of 923.
Even with live scoring on hand, and the leaderboard seemingly changing by the minute, Rainer and Kyle said they never checked the scores once. In fact, the pair said they didn’t check the standings at all while playing the entire 54-hole event.
It’s just part of the strategy that works best for them.
“I knew the score wasn’t going to change what I was gonna do,” Kyle said. “I wasn’t going to change my game plan. I just had to focus on one shot at a time, the next shot.”
Many coaches employ different strategies for coaching their players on the course, but the Timberwolves clearly have found a method that suits them.
Norman North has other assistant coaches that look after the other players, while Rainer is free to focus his attention on Kyle.
“He and I just clicked and there’s a lot of similarities in how we play golf,” Rainer said. “Obviously I have several more years experience playing golf so I know kind of the risk-reward of his style of play. We were just able to talk through shots. His ability to trust in what I was preaching to him, to buy in and trust it and continue to do it shot after shot after shot [was great].”
With a talented roster at his disposal, Rainer isn’t simply playing favorites. For instance, Jake Hopper has a different style of play, and doesn’t need a coach to follow him around on every hole.
“He does his own thing,” Rainer said during Monday’s round.
Hopper, a senior that’s committed to play at Oklahoma, went 3-over on Tuesday to take fifth place individually with a total score of 225. The Timberwolves were the only team in the field to have two players place inside the top-five.
Kyle and Hopper were both given All-State honors.
“I love his leadership,” Rainer said about Hopper. “His ability to do things the right way and show these young guys the work that it takes. I think he’s going to be a good player for (Oklahoma head coach Ryan) Hybl, and he’s gonna continue to grow and get better, and I think he’s gonna be a valuable asset for him.”