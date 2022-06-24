OMAHA, Neb. — During a road conference game at Kansas back in April, Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson and a pair of players were sitting in the dugout watching Blake Robertson hit.
“Hey guys, you really need to pay attention to what this guy is doing, because he grind at-bats out. He hardly ever gives an at-bat away,” Johnson told his players.
With a 22-13 record at the time, the Sooners had already set the foundation for a bounce-back year after a disappointing 27-28 mark the season prior. Robertson played a big part in that turnaround.
The transfer from Cowley College started the year on an impressive pace. Against the Jayhawks, Robertson had 11 hits in three games with 11 RBIs and six extra-base hits.
The Big 12 named the redshirt sophomore the Newcomer of the Week for the performance as he started to establish himself as the team’s best hitter with a .392 batting average. He was a leader by example for the Sooners early in the season as the team continued to work towards finding its identity.
It was a sign that the program was improving from the season before, but the team still appeared to be a long way away from being able to compete for national championships.
Johnson said his players would benefit from paying close attention to the way Robertson fought off pitches and made himself a difficult out for opposing pitchers.
The Sooners now find themselves two wins away from a national championship after going undefeated through the Men’s College World Series behind an aggressive, but consistent offensive approach.
“Blake was one of those guys that we kind of leaned on because he pretty much leads the team in walks,” Jimmy Crooks said. “We took that into consideration with our approach. We're going to try to swing at strikes most of the time and just try and hit middle away.”
Oklahoma will face Ole Miss in Game 1 of the MCWS Final on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Robertson has continued to be a consistent offensive weapon for the Sooners. He leads the team in walks with 68 — Crooks is second on the team with 43 — and he's third in runs (62) and hits (76).
While Robertson has continued to be a constant frustration for pitchers, the rest of the team has started to find its own groove during the postseason. Kendall Pettis gave the Sooners a boost during the Gainesville Regional, going 5-13 at the plate with two home runs and was named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player.
Peyton Graham is 6-11 at the plate during the MCWS and Crooks has come up with a pair of big three-run home runs. Meanwhile, Tanner Tredaway is 7-14 at the plate during the tournament.
After Robertson led the way early, the Sooners’ offense has put the program in a position to win a national championship with how many weapons it has at its disposal.
“He's just a very relentless player,” Tredaway said. “He hates striking out. Like it really bothers him. When it comes to that stuff, he's all seriousness. I think that's good in the sense that you're not backing down from your pitcher. He's a perfect example of that, and I think he's carried that on throughout the whole team.”
During Oklahoma’s 5-1 win over Texas A&M Wednesday in the MCWS semifinal, Robertson was walked for the 68th time this season. The Edmond Santa Fe graduate is now tied for first nationally for walks with Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara and he needs just one more to break the NCAA’s all-time record for walks in a season.
The Sooners have been walked 18 times through three games at the MCWS, while giving up just six.