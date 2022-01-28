It was pandemonium.
Last Saturday, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 52-yard field goal as time expired to beat Tennessee 19-16 in the AFC Divisional Round.
It wasn’t just a field goal — the kick put the Bengals through to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1988.
It was an incredible moment, and an even more incredible win for a Cincinnati franchise that has seen more disappointment than success in recent years.
EVAN MCPHERSON. A ROOKIE.THE @BENGALS ADVANCE! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/B6QsNNNhyX— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
But you wouldn’t have known that by looking at the Bengals’ head coach.
Through the chaos of players and fans celebrating, the CBS broadcast caught a glimpse of Zac Taylor, almost expressionless, calmly walking to midfield for the ceremonial postgame meeting with Titans’ coach Mike Vrabel.
It’s not that Taylor didn’t understand what was happening. He’s just never allowed himself to get too high or too low.
Taylor’s family says his calm, even-keeled demeanor was present long before he led the Bengals to one of the biggest victories in franchise history. and for his family, it was payoff for the years of work and effort the Norman native put in to get there.
•••
Zac, 38, isn’t the only one of his siblings to find success in athletics.
His brother Press is an assistant coach for the Indianapolis Colts. His sister Kathryn is a Special Olympics swimmer. His sister Quincy was an accomplished track and volleyball player in high school.
Their paths to sports success started in Norman.
His parents, Sherwood and Julie, moved to a cul-de-sac in Norman 38 years ago. There were dozens of children in the neighborhood, Julie said, and it didn’t take long for Zac and his siblings to befriend them.
It was there that Zac was introduced to playing a variety of sports.
“There was just a mass of kids, and it was mostly boys,” Julie said. “It was just all these boys and they were outside all the time. Zac was kind of middle age, and Press was a younger age. So that’s all our kids did. It [wasn’t just] football or basketball — it could have been street hockey or capture the flag, stuff like that. But they were outside all the time.
“Zac was always a good athlete. He was never the best athlete, but he was always smart and coachable. So that made him a good student, I think.”
It wasn’t just playing outside with the neighborhood kids that had Zac interested in sports — his parents were also big college football fans.
Most of that stemmed from Sherwood, who played defensive back at OU under legendary coach Barry Switzer in the late 70s. He was also a team captain, and Sherwood made sure to point out that the Sooners posted a 32-3 record during his three-year tenure.
Attending OU football games on Saturdays was a staple for the Taylor family. and when they weren’t at a game, there was always college football playing on TV.
“I just love football,” Sherwood said. “So I just wanted to make sure they enjoyed it and knew how to do it right. So we spent more time doing that, making sure they knew what they were doing and had a bigger understanding than anybody else about how the game was played.”
Of course, the family didn’t just watch sports together. Sherwood, who served as a graduate assistant at OU and as an assistant coach at Kansas State in the 80s, also coached a lot of Zac and Press’ little league teams.
“He was our coach,” Press said. “He taught, he passed along his love, his knowledge of the game, [whether] it was basketball, football, soccer, whatever it was, to us. and it just kind of kept that going. Watching a game with a guy that used to coach was probably different than just your average fan that was watching a football game.
“He pointed out different things, instilled certain values in us through coaching us that made it fun.”
They all competed against each other, too, and Sherwood would often challenge Zac and Press to pickup basketball games.
It helped form a healthy competitiveness, though Sherwood admits there was some light trash talking from time to time.
“The trash talking usually occurs when we try to play against each other during some basketball — it used to, I can’t play anymore — but we play different sports against each other,” Sherwood said. “There’s always trash talking involved. It never got (to be too much.)”
•••
Zac played a lot of sports growing up, but he gravitated toward basketball early on.
He showed enough potential that Sherwood was confident basketball would be Zac’s main sport.
“I thought he was going to be a college basketball player,” Sherwood said. “But we found out that wasn’t gonna work. He was a great shooter when he was little. That’s kind of amazing. But as he got older, everybody else got bigger and bigger. So we stuck to football.”
Zac eventually settled on football, and he proved to be pretty good at it. He became the starting quarterback at Norman High School, throwing for 1,950 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior year.
He received offers from several Division I schools, and initially committed to play at Oklahoma State, though his family had thoughts about potentially joining one of OU’s bitterest rivals.
“That was really going to be hard for our family, as a whole,” his sister Quincy joked. “Just growing up in Norman, my parents obviously graduating from OU, that’s a thick rivalry there.”
He eventually landed at Wake Forest, but transferred to Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, after two seasons. He spent one year with the Grizzlies before transferring to Nebraska.
He was a two-year starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2006. He went undrafted in 2007 and was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice roster, but was cut shortly before training camp.
He opted to play one year for the Canadian Football League, but didn’t return next year. It became clear his playing days might be over.
•••
He found a different path, though. In 2008, Zac took his first step into coaching, accepting a graduate assistant position for Texas A&M.
Though he had displayed leadership qualities growing up, his family said he never discussed a serious interest in coaching.
“He wasn’t a leader in a vocal sense,” Sherwood said. “He wasn’t a ‘rah-rah’ guy, but I would see him on the football field just get the dog beat out of him, get up and act like it was no big deal and just go on down the field. I just knew that he had that toughness that you need as a leader.
“He gets along with everybody. I mean, no matter what your background is, he seems to find something that’s common ground and he gets along with just about everybody that he’s ever met.”
Zac spent three seasons at Texas A&M before making his first jump to the NFL, becoming the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins and eventually became their offensive coordinator in 2015.
“I realized he was in it for the long haul with this,” Sherwood said. “When he got a taste of the pros, I knew for sure he was going to stay in coaching. He was really good at it, which he should be, because he understood the game as well as anyone know. So he just kind of kept going from there, and he kept getting better jobs and better jobs every year.”
Zac’s first chance at a Super Bowl came in 2019 as the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams, though the team eventually fell 13-3 to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
That disappointment didn’t last long — shortly after, he got his first head coaching opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals.
That healthy competitiveness Zac had with Press growing up has continued as adults.
Press followed a similar path to his older brother. He played quarterback at Norman High before spending two seasons at Butler Community College. He made the jump to coaching as a quarterbacks coach at Tulsa.
By 2013, both brothers had jobs in the NFL — Zac with the Dolphins, and Press with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Their respective teams have crossed paths four times. Zac’s team won the first matchup, but Press’ team won the next two games. The last matchup came in 2020, but there was no ultimate winner — the Bengals and Eagles ended the game in a 23-23 tie.
The two brothers don’t cross paths often. But when they do, Sherwood dedicates a trophy to the winner, with the winning team and score engraved.
“If you asked each one, they’d both say they’re the better coach,” Sherwood joked.
Press does have ultimate bragging rights, at least for now. He was quarterbacks coach for the Eagles in 2018, when they defeated the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Sherwood said Press isn’t shy about flashing his championship ring.
“It always ends every argument that we have about who’s better,” Sherwood said. “He goes, ‘well, I have a Super Bowl ring.’ So everyone has to shut up.”
But through that competitiveness, there’s always support for each other. Press said the brothers often speak before and after games each week, and when Zac was offered the head coaching job with the Bengals, Press knew he had to take it.
“I absolutely had confidence he was going to be successful,” Press said. “We’ve talked through a lot of different things, things I noticed from head coaches that I worked for, watching the other head coaches across the league or things that come up. But really, I mean, the number one advice anytime you’re asking anybody anything, it’s just be yourself. and knowing Zac, how he grew up, knowing who he is as a person, you knew that he would be successful given the right opportunity.
“I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”
•••
Zac’s family was in the stands when McPherson’s field goal went through the goalposts.
Quincy said the Bengals’ win was immediately overwhelming.
“I don’t know if I want to say this or not, but I instantly started crying,” Quincy said. “I’m usually not emotional when it comes to sports, but it’s just unbelievable to see what my brother has done with the Bengals and how far they’ve come.”
It was almost unbelievable, said Julie, who remembers when the Bengals won just six games through Zac’s first two seasons with the team.
“This year, I prayed that we would win six games,” Julie said. “Who would have ever, ever thought, even at the first of this year, that we’d be where we are? It’s kind of surreal. Truly, sometimes Sherwood and I look at each other and just go, ‘Yep, that’s our son.”
For Press, it’s a testament to Zac’s worth ethic.
“It’s validating to see the results come from the work he’s put in. He doesn’t care if anybody thinks he’s good, bad, ugly, whatever,” Press said. “He just wants to go win the game, get his team in the best position to win the game.
“But as a family member, watching one of your family members do something and put a lot on the line and to kind of receive that validation... [and] to see the results come on the field, you’re proud of him for that and you’re thankful that that happened, because you know what he’s put into it and you know that it’s all earned.”
Zac was close to winning the Super Bowl in 2019.
And if the Bengals beat the Chiefs on Sunday, he’ll have another chance.
“This might be his chance for redemption,” Sherwood said.