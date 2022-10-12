Brayden Willis has seen a lot during his five-year tenure at Oklahoma.
But even last Saturday’s game against Texas was a new experience for him.
With quarterback Dillon Gabriel unavailable, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby opted to install wildcat packages using the Sooners’ skill players under center. One of those players that saw a lot of work at quarterback was Willis.
Despite the offensive struggles, Willis managed to find some success. The fifth-year tight end, who saw some snaps at quarterback in high school, recorded seven rushing attempts for 18 yards and commandeered the Sooners’ offense. He also accounted for 25 of the Sooners’ 39 receiving yards.
It wasn’t enough to overcome the Sooners’ issues as they fell 49-0 to Texas, Willis’ first career loss to the Longhorns. But it was a new experience for Willis.
“It was definitely a surreal moment,” Willis said Monday. “... I was out there at one point in time, we were to the Texas side and it was rocking and it was loud, and I was like,’ Wow. I’m really playing wildcat quarterback right now.’ It was a surreal feeling, especially in that game that meant so much to me. It was different but it was definitely enjoyable.”
But for Willis, that experience isn't enough to offset his team’s struggles. The Sooners have now lost three straight games, and the offense has had its issues over that span. T
Since returning home from Dallas, the Sooners’ team leaders have worked to find ways to keep the team’s confidence up. Willis has been leading the charge.
“We had kind of a leadership meeting today and talked about some guys who are leaders on this team, outside your position group that you respect a lot, and the first name that immediately came to my mind was Brayden Willis,” OU cheetah DaShaun White said. “... I think that whatever you guys saw [against Texas] is exactly what I'm expecting. He's just such a selfless guy. He's a vocal guy. He knows exactly what to say. He leads by example. Everything that's coming for him, he's worked for it and earned it.”
This isn’t the only tough test Willis has seen with the Sooners. He was on the roster for difficult College Football Playoff losses in 2018 and 2019, the Sooners’ 0-2 start to conference play in 2020 and the tough ending to last season, when the team dropped games to Baylor and Oklahoma State.
But Willis admits this is new territory for the Sooners. That hasn’t diminished his leadership ability.
“Just being the best leader that I can, being an older guy who has been in a lot of situations,” Willis said. “I’ve never been in this situation, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been through a whole lot of football situations. Being an older guy who has been through a lot of stuff, [I’m] able to tell the young guys it’s OK. The sky is not falling down. The sun is still gonna shine in the morning.
“If we can get it turned around, we can still have a really good season.”
As much as he leads off the field, he’s enjoying a career-best season on the field. He’s recorded a team-high and career-best four touchdowns while adding 15 receptions and a career-high 210 receiving yards.
The Sooners will need him in a big way this Saturday against Kansas. The offense has scored just seven points in its last six quarters, though Gabriel’s potential return could give the team a boost.
If Gabriel returns, Willis likely won’t be needed under center, but he’ll still be needed as an offensive weapon.
“I think that the biggest thing for our offense right now actually is to play loose,” Willis said. “Just play loose and relaxed a little bit, and just go out and make plays. That’s the biggest thing. We have to go out and expect to make plays and make those plays. We can’t wait on anybody else to make plays. so I think that’s going to be a big emphasis this week is going out and attacking the opportunities we get, everybody.”
With the team at the midway point of the season, Willis is pushing the team to fight through the adversity of the last three weeks.
“Continue to lead and lead hard,” Willis said. “My parents used to say all the time that I’m gonna talk to you until I’m blue in the face. I don’t have too much longer here so I’m going to talk until I’m blue in the face and make sure I get the job done.”
