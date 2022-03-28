Trey Morrison didn’t have any prior connection to Oklahoma, but he’d always liked watching Brent Venables’ defenses at Clemson.
So when Morrison decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending four years at North Carolina, it didn’t matter that he didn’t know much about the Sooners. Once Venables was hired as the Sooners’ new head coach, he knew that’s where he wanted to be.
It didn’t hurt that Venables chose Ted Roof to be the Sooners’ defensive coordinator, either.
“Since high school, I’ve always been a fan of Clemson, Coach Venables and his defense and what he does,” Morrison said during his media availability Monday. “So when I hit the portal and Oklahoma reached out, I just felt like it was a no brainer. Me and Coach Roof had a great relationship in high school as well, when he was at Georgia Tech. So I just felt like it was the perfect opportunity for me to come in.”
Upon arriving on campus in January, Morrison instantly became one of the more experienced players on the Sooners’ rosters.
The defensive back was a consistent contributor for the Tar Heels, starting in 41 of 46 games. During his senior year, he recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
That experience is what stood out to Venables.
“He shows up with a consistent mindset,” Venables said. “He knows how to respond. He can more quickly take a new language and translate it to what he understands in regards to football 101 and which should expedite his development dramatically… Love his mindset, love his attitude. He’s been really good, a really good teammate. Has a maturity about him, which you would hope all the transfer guys do.
“He’s shown up here with no entitlement whatsoever. Has completely bought into what we’ve asked him to do. So [I’ve] really been pleased. Those are the things that we would hope we would get from all of them. But he’s done a great job with that. He can play in space. Got a really good skill set. Really tough kid, plays fast.”
Morrison is limited as the Sooners continue spring practices. He had surgery on his left hand earlier this month due to an injury he suffered last season, and he’s currently wearing a cast on his left hand.
However, he’s still on the field and getting to know his teammates and his new coaches. He’s been primarily working with Jay Valai, OU’s cornerbacks and nickelbacks coach.
“He’s probably the smartest corners coach I’ve ever met in my life,” Morrison said. “He’s so detailed in what he does and the way he talks about the game. He’s just so sophisticated. Just being in that room, I’m learning so much from him and how to play the game. It’s just in a deeper way.”
But he’s also gotten to be around Venables more, and it’s already having an impact.
“He helps a lot with the defense,” Morrison said. “... Just having him over there and putting in his details, he’s really detail-oriented, so he wants things to be perfect when you’re out there. So just having him out there really helps a lot.
“His energy is crazy. I love it. It gets me hyped for practice. He pushes me. I’ve always wanted somebody to just really push me. He does it.”
• Mayfield statue: Venables announced Monday that the dedication for Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue will happen at halftime of the Sooners’ spring game April 23. It was originally scheduled to happen after the game.