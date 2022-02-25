For much of the season, Oklahoma appeared to be a rock-solid NCAA Tournament team.
Now, with just three games and the Big 12 Tournament remaining, the Sooners aren’t even in the picture.
This recent stretch of the season has hurt the Sooners’ quest for a tournament bid the most. They missed out on two opportunities for significant resume wins last week at Kansas and against Texas, losing by a combined four points.
Two of their lowest-scoring outings this season came in their most recent losses, a 54-point performance against Iowa State last Saturday followed by a 42-point performance against Texas Tech Tuesday, their lowest of the season.
The Sooners’ starters combined for 25 points against the Red Raiders, as their offense has struggled without Elijah Harkless in the lineup. With a near must-win game against Oklahoma State Saturday, OU coach Porter Moser simply needs more production from his starting lineup.
“With Elijah out, the other four guys who have started most of the year - Tanner [Groves], Jalen [Hill], Jordan [Goldwire] and [Umoja Gibson] - those four have to play well,” Moser said Friday. “We have to coach them well. We have to play well. We have to play to our strengths, because we're coming off the bench with three freshmen.”
Groves, the Sooners’ leading scorer, is in the midst of his toughest stretch of the season, as he’s scored 16 points combined in his last three outings. But his second-best scoring performance came against the Cowboys earlier this month, finishing with a team-high 23 points in the Sooners’ 64-55 loss in Stillwater.
Heading into the second Bedlam matchup, Groves knows he has to be better than his recent outings.
“I know the team needs me to be good if we want to win games,” Groves said. “I'm just trying to lock in and trying to do the best that I can to contribute in any way I can. I'm going to go out there and try my hardest to implement the game plan. If the game plan means me going out there and scoring. If it means me going out there and setting good screens, rolling to the rim, getting rebounds or passing the ball, I'll do whatever.”
Groves isn’t the only starter that needs to step it up.
Gibson has averaged just 6.5 points in four games since his 30-point outing against Texas Tech on Feb. 9. Teams have opted to face-guard Gibson in recent games in an attempt to limit his scoring opportunities.
Moser’s message to Gibson has been to not force anything offensively.
“Just stay positive and not put so much pressure on yourself,” Moser said. “So you let him know [that] at times he’s been really good at creating shots for others. Let him know that he’s a weapon so if they are on him, if they are so concerned about him, that’s opening up driving lanes for other guys.
“[I] let him know that we’re continuing to try to get him shots. He’s going to keep working, work hard to set things up, get open. Just all positive messages to him about helping him play well and that he can do a lot of other things, too.”
That positive message comes with a sense of urgency, too.
Along with scoring issues, the Sooners have continued to struggle with turnovers. They committed 21 giveaways against Texas Tech, the second most in a game this season.
The fight for a tournament bid has to start against the Cowboys and it begins with players finding the balance between playing better while not forcing it, Moser said.
“We have to look for consistency and play to your strengths,” Moser said. “Don't try to do things that you're not capable of doing. That comes from wanting it so bad. Some want to do it and do things that aren't capable.
“We have to get our belief in ourselves back.”