SAN ANTONIO, Texas — While Oklahoma had four players opt out of the Alamo Bowl against Oregon Wednesday, Ducks' interim coach Bryan McClendon would’ve liked to see one specific player added to that list.
“I'm not too upset about that, about those decisions, to be honest with you. I wish the quarterback [Caleb Williams] made the same one,” McClendon said during the coaches’ press conference Tuesday.
He was joking, of course, but it did illustrate the respect that Oregon and its coaching staff has for the Sooners’ true freshman quarterback.
While there was concern that Williams could enter the transfer portal earlier this month, he has remained committed to the Sooners. Williams was an active participant in both of the Sooners’ open practices this week, and he’ll be the one under center when they take the field against the Ducks.
#Sooners QB Caleb Williams got some reps in during OU’s open Alamo Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/WgxO5CeLJC— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) December 26, 2021
During the press conference, McClendon spoke at length about the challenge of defending Williams.
“I feel like they probably have the best playmaker in the country [at] quarterback,” McClendon said. “Regardless of how old or young he is, the guy is a phenomenal player. You see instantly what he does to everybody on the field. I mean, he truly makes you play the entire snap of football.
“Whether it's on rhythm, he can make the play. Whether it's off rhythm, he has to create some stuff, he can do that as well.”
Williams has also made an impression on Sooners’ interim coach Bob Stoops, who said the freshman has all of the qualities to be a great quarterback.
“As much as anything, [a quarterback needs] great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise,” Stoops said. “He can't run around like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. [He needs] toughness, a guy that players want to work with and work for. He [needs to be] a leader and a worker.
“Caleb is all of those things. The players love him. He practices every day with energy. Always ready to go, always got a bright, happy demeanor about him. He's got the characteristics and the talent. I'm just hopeful as he continues to progress, he'll continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.”
The Alamo Bowl will be Williams’ first postseason game and his first matchup with a non-conference opponent. He started six games for the Sooners and appeared in nine total, throwing for 1674 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 406 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Cale Gundy, who will serve as the team’s offensive play caller against Oregon, is impressed with Williams’ growth this season and believes he’ll only get better.
“I don't think none of us really truly know what Caleb has to go through or any starting quarterback at a college football program or NFL or wherever,” Gundy said Monday. “We can think we know or speculate how somebody feels, but there's a lot on that young man's shoulders.
“Just to see how Caleb has continued to get better through this year… he's still got so much room to grow as a football player and as a person. He's so very, very talented, but there's still so much to learn being out there as a young guy that every day that goes by and the more reps and the more practices you get, you're going to get better. He's heading in that direction.”
• Observe and report: Stoops said new OU coach Brent Venables arrived in San Antonio on Monday after the team’s practice and watched the team’s practice on Tuesday.
However, Venables and his new staff hires will not coach in the Alamo Bowl. Stoops said the plan is for Venables to observe the team before fully taking over after the bowl game.
“They've been awesome,” Stoops said. “I can't say it enough how excited I am that Brent Venables is going to be here, leading our program. The passion is going to infect everybody in a positive way. I really believe he has a chance to bring us to another level.”
• Confidence in Gundy: Though the longtime assistant coach has never called plays, Stoops said Gundy’s experience should be a huge help with leading the offense against Oregon.
“Even though he hasn't been the one that's been coming out, he's been the one helping the guy directly that is calling the plays,” Stoops said. “Cale has been with us forever. He'll do a good job. I'm confident of that.”