A nearly full Lloyd Noble Center crowd gave a standing ovation as the video began.
Oklahoma honored former coach Lon Kruger during halftime of the Sooners’ game against Florida Wednesday. The ceremony began with a video tribute that included messages to Kruger from former OU players Trae Young and Buddy Hield, as well as former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and Oregon coach Dana Altman.
After the video, Kruger and his wife Barbara Miles walked to half court with OU athletic director Joe Castligione.
Castligione listed the accomplishments over Kruger’s 10-year career at Oklahoma. Kruger went 195-128 in his OU tenure and reached the NCAA tournament seven of his last eight seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 2016. Hield also won the Naismith Award under Kruger in 2016.
To end the ceremony, Kruger addressed the crowd and expressed his appreciation for their support.
“We’re Sooners for life,” Kruger said.
OU coach Porter Moser, who was hired after Kruger retired earlier this season, said Kruger has continued to be a mentor to him and the players.
“I can’t imagine [transitioning with] any coach as gracious of a person who sat in that seat before you as Lon Kruger,” Moser said. “... He’s been gracious, he’s introduced me to people, he’s come by practice. He’s a special man and a Hall of Fame coach.”
Career milestone: The Sooners’ 74-67 win against Florida marked Moser’s 300th career win as a coach.
Packed house: It was a big crowd at the Lloyd Noble Center, as an estimated 9,500 fans were in attendance on Wednesday.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say thank you to the students and the people there,” Moser said. “They created a great atmosphere and a great crowd. I just want to say thank you to them. They made a difference.”
Up next: The Sooners get six days off before the Big East-Big 12 Battle against Butler at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lloyd Noble Center.