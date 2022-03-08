When Oklahoma assistant Joe Jon Finley got to the podium during Oklahoma’s media availability last Thursday, he was first asked a question about new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Before Finley began his answer, however, he took a second to talk about new OU assistant Miguel Chavis, who had spoken to the media before him.
“We should give Miguel a round of applause,” Finley said. “That guy brings some juice now, doesn’t he?”
He said what everyone in the room was likely already thinking.
It was Chavis’ first public appearance as Oklahoma’s new defensive ends coach, and he was energetic and charismatic during his time with the media. He often prefaced his answers to each question by restating the reporter’s name who asked it and following it with, “That’s a great question.”
That excitement, Chavis said, stems from the opportunity to continue working with Venables. Chavis worked closely with Venables over the past five years in a defensive player development role at Clemson.
When Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s new football coach, it wasn’t long before he asked Chavis to come with him.
“If you get to spend any time with him, you’ll realize just how unique of a person he is,” Chavis said of Venables. “It was very humbling that the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma would ask me to come be a position coach for him. I would say very humbling, more surreal than anything else. [It was] very humbling and [I’m] so thankful.
“But I have a lot of work to do. … I’ve known him for five years. Just because I’ll be wearing the crimson and cream doesn’t mean the standard is any higher or lower. Working for Coach [Venables] is very demanding but man, it is so fulfilling.”
It’s also a new opportunity for Chavis. He played defensive tackle at Clemson from 2007-2010 before spending two seasons playing professional football.
He signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011, then spent a year in the United Football League with the Las Vegas Locos before spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 offseason.
But Oklahoma’s upcoming football season will mark Chavis’ first season as a position coach.
“I don’t think anybody has more pressure than my own pressure that I put on myself,” Chavis said. “[It’s] just excitement. [I’ve been] ready for this opportunity for a long time. [I] played football at Clemson under Coach [Dabo] Swinney. [I] was in the NFL long enough with the Steelers and Chiefs to have a cup of coffee.
“My first year [at Clemson], I had to learn just what the heck Coach [Venables] was saying as a support staff person. By year three, I had a pretty good grasp of the defense. By year four, I felt like a lion in a cage, just ready to go. [I] turned down some job opportunities and was just patient. … [This] was God’s perfect timing.”
He’s also excited about the prestige of Oklahoma, a program he considers the best in the country.
“I’ve watched and understood the landscape of college football,” Chavis said. “When I thought about the top of college football and that first tier, I couldn’t stop thinking about Oklahoma. One of five teams that have won 100 games in the last 10 years. One of four teams to make four CFPs or more since the inception of the college football playoff. … We’re in the middle of everywhere. Everyone is a national recruit to us.”
He didn’t just come to Norman by himself, either. He’s joined on OU’s staff by Todd Bates, a former Clemson assistant coach who Venables hired to be Oklahoma’s associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator in January.
The two became close during their tenures at Clemson, and Bates was excited to see Chavis get his opportunity at OU.
“I had the blessing of working with Miguel for five years before coming here,” Bates said. “Hand in hand, every day being in the trenches with him, you could always see that his time was going to come and that he was ready for his moment when it did come because of the job that he did when he was working with me at Clemson.
“It's been a thing of beauty just to see him interact with his players and take the things that he learned and pour it into people. That's what he always did. Miguel Chavis is an elite encourager, and that's something that I know. I know that he loves his players, and you can see that every day. He's very intentional about every word he says and about everything he does."
It sounds like the Sooners have an ‘elite encourager’ in Chavis, who’s excited about his new opportunity in Norman. And he’s ready to connect with the Sooner players.
“The best CEOs of companies, the best pastors, the best leaders of families, the best men and women I've ever been around, are those people who can connect and love the people that they serve. Period,” Chavis said. “[The players] need to know that you care. They need to know their identity. And they want to know that you love them. And if you love your players, you can coach them as hard as you want to.”