Woodi Washington’s 2021 campaign was quickly derailed after suffering an injury two weeks into the season.
The injury kept the cornerback sidelined for seven of the team’s 13 games before he was able to return for the final four games. The season became further disruptive when several of the Sooners’ coaches departed the program, including his position coach Roy Manning.
But Washington’s commitment to the Sooners never wavered. He was one of the players on the field for the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon to end the season, finishing with seven tackles.
One thing that helped Washington was the hiring of Brent Venables as head coach, who he calls one of the ‘greatest defensive minds to ever coach.’ Another thing that excited him was the hiring of Jay Valai as the Sooners’ cornerbacks coach.
Valai landed at Oklahoma after spending a season as Alabama’s cornerbacks coach, helping lead the Crimson Tide to the 2021 national championship. He also spent a season as the cornerbacks coach at Texas, and he was a former All-Big Ten defensive back during his playing times.
It’s that experience that has stood out to Washington during the Sooners’ spring practices.
“It’s definitely different,” Washington said. “Last year, obviously Roy Manning was our cornerbacks coach and he played linebacker. He did a great job with what he did know. But a guy like Valai, he played in the [NFL]. He had a great college career and he’s coached in the NFL and he’s coached some guys in the NFL. For him to be our coach, it just pushes us to be the best we can be every day.”
Washington’s experience has stood out to Valai, too.
Despite his injury, the redshirt junior had big moments for the Sooners last season. He started all six games he played, finishing with 27 tackles and two interceptions, which both came against Oklahoma State to end the regular season.
During the offseason and spring practices, Valai has challenged Washington to grow as a leader.
“Woodi is a vet and he’s been part of the game,” Valai said. “He understands the game and he has a high level of ‘want-to.’ The biggest thing is working his details and understanding the craft and where he fits in this defense. He’s been busting his tail. He’s always asking questions, being intentional and being a good leader for the entire room.
“We think he’s noticing that and understanding that fit in Coach Venables’ culture from top down. That’s one thing we are pushing from him is wanting more. For everybody across the board, one thing we’re trying to destroy now is [lacking anything.] We don’t want guys who lack passion, lack tenacity, lack a ‘want-to’, lack being intentional. All those details have to be intentional, finite and to the point. We know if we do those things, we’ll be elite in everything we do.”
Washington’s been receptive to that message. He’s got his own goals — he wants to intercept more passes this season — but he also wants to be a team leader.
“[I’m] just letting coach Valai push me,” Washington said. “I’m probably the leader in the group. So I’m letting him push me and keep getting me better.”
His effort has been evident to teammates outside of his position group, including linebacker David Ugwoegbu.
"Woodi is a guy that comes in and competes every single day,” Ugwoegbu said. “Woodi is going to give it his all every single day. I can say for sure that Woodi pushes me because from snap No. 1 of practice to the end of practice. You don't see a change in Woodi. His intensity when it comes to practice is definitely something that drives the rest of the guys. It's easier for young guys to follow when the leader and the older guy in the group is easier. That just sets the standard and the tone for everybody else to fall in."