Billy Bowman quickly emerged as one of Oklahoma’s top defenders early this season.
Unfortunately for the Sooners, he hasn’t been on the field in recent weeks.
The sophomore safety hasn’t played since he was injured against TCU on Oct. 1, which forced him to leave the game early. OU coach Brent Venables said Bowman is working hard through the recovery process, but it’s unclear when he will return.
“He’s just trying to get healthy,” Venables said. “... We’re hopeful he will get back sooner rather than later. As of today, we don’t have an exact date for his return. He’s running around and trying to get in shape and have the kind of stability that he needs and the confidence that goes along with that too. As you progress through that rehab, you continually push the limits, if you will, and start to do more and more things that are football-like. He’s starting to get more comfortable with that.”
With only five games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners are hoping Bowman can return sooner rather than later. He made a big impact through his first four games after an uneven freshman campaign, recording 34 tackles, four pass break-ups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
While Bowman’s anxious to get back on the field, Venables emphasized the need for patience.
“That’s one of those things, when you deal with a non-surgical injury, everybody is a little bit different with how they heal and how they rehab,” Venables said. “Billy attacks. If anything, you have to slow Billy down. He’s incredibly prideful, really tough, anxious to get back on the field, great, great worker. Sometimes for him, less is more and he’ll push himself to exhaustion and you have to stay within the framework of rehab.”
D.J. Graham switches to wide receiver
Prior to the Sooners’ 52-42 win over Kansas on Oct. 15, the OU cornerback announced he was switching to the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver is not an unfamiliar position for Graham.
He played both receiver and cornerback in high school, recording over 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Though he committed to Oklahoma as an athlete, Graham had expressed interest in playing wide receiver in college.
It looks like he may have his chance before the season is over.
“My understanding, D.J. and his dad visited when I got here briefly, he was signed as an athlete, with the opportunity to play either side,” Venables said. “They preferred him to try defense. He said he’d give it a try. His love is on offense and at receiver. So he asked if he could move back.”
The junior has recorded 14 tackles and two pass break-ups at defensive back this season.
Up next: Oklahoma travels to take on Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
