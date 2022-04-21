A few minutes into Oklahoma’s spring practice last Friday, the players prepared for the “W” drill.
The concept of the drill is simple. The offense gets four players — a running back and three blockers — while the defense gets three players. The offensive players are matched up one-on-one with a defender in a straight line, and the running back attempts to make it through to the end of the line untouched.
Shortly after the drill began, Ethan Downs was inserted on defense. On his rep, he quickly fended off his blocker and made a quick hit on Sooners’ running back Jovantae Barnes.
Downs celebrated by running several steps while yelling, which fired up his defensive teammates. His teammates weren’t the only ones fired up — defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis was so excited by Downs’ effort that he ran several steps before throwing his hat in the air.
That level of intensity has been a staple of the Sooners’ spring practices in recent weeks. And for Chavis, nobody has embodied that more than Downs.
"Ethan is just such a monster, man,” Chavis said. “He's a local Oklahoman, Weatherford, and he's just a machine. I love everything about Ethan Downs. And he's coachable, he's teachable. He's flexible, and he's tough and he loves his teammates, man. I don't think there's a guy on this team that loves this team or Oklahoma or his position more than Ethan Downs.
“Ethan Downs is the type of young man [where if] practice is over and somebody maybe ripped off some tape and forgot to pick it up — which is a huge no-no for us here at Oklahoma, nobody cleans up after Oklahoma — if anybody's gonna be the guy to go pick it up, it's gonna be Ethan Downs. And that’s who he is, on and off the field, he's risen to the challenge and he's doing great. He’s been unbelievable, doing great.”
For anyone who watched OU football last season, Chavis’ words likely aren’t a surprise.
Downs made an immediate impact as a freshman defensive end last season. He played in all 13 games, recording 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
The Weatherford native learned a lot from his first season.
“I would say coming in as a freshman [was about] really adapting from high school to college ball speed, learning to become an athlete, a collegiate athlete, getting strong enough, all the basic things,” Downs said. “The biggest transition, I would say, was learning how to communicate because when you get to the college level, you're getting chewed out, you've got to understand what's being said and not how it's coming off. There's a lot of life lessons that I'm being able to apply from football to everyday life not only in the classroom but whatever else.”
Just like he’s made an impact on Brent Venables and the new coaching staff, they’ve made an impact on him, too. Venables mentioned Downs as a player who’s been completely “bought-in” to the new staff.
Venables and Chavis in particular are known for their intensity and energy on the field, just like Downs. But the biggest difference in the new staff, Downs said, goes deeper than that.
“I would say [with] the coaches last year — great coaches, phenomenal — it was very win-based,” Downs said. “We grew together based on the ups and downs. But with this team, the coaches bring in such a character culture and they say character comes first, all the winning comes after, and that's different. Although both coaches are really winning coaches all across the board, these coaches really bring in the character — what you do on and off the field, how you hold up your teammates. It's all about team, all about family. That's what I'd say.”
Downs has gelled particularly well with Chavis. He’s even picked a favorite phrase that Chavis typically repeats.
'Drop you in the fish grease,’” Downs said. “That's the one. You mess up, [it’s], 'I'm gonna drop you in the fish grease. You better watch out.'
“I love coach Chavis,” Downs continued. “He is a great man. He's someone to aspire to be like, not only as a coach. He's a friend, always calling us asking if we want to go to the movies or go [watch] film or just go hang out with the family. [He’s] had family dinners at his house two or three times already and included us like family.
“The whole defensive staff and offensive staff has this chemistry that's welcoming to us as players that we're able to take and also apply to our teammates on the field. That's really cool.”