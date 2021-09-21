Drake Stoops made the most of his opportunity against Nebraska.
With the team protecting a 7-3 lead in the third quarter and the offense struggling to score, he came up with a 22-yard catch on second-and-27 to give the Sooners a manageable third-and-5.
He helped move the chains on the following play. OU quarterback Spencer Rattler was forced to scramble out of the pocket before finding Stoops for a 9-yard reception that set the Sooners up with first-and-goal at the Nebraska 7-yard line.
The Sooners scored three plays later to push the lead to 11 points.
Those were the only receptions for Stoops against Nebraska, but the Sooners may have failed to score on that drive without them.
“He’s gotten a lot better,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “He carved a role out for himself last year with how well he knows our system, being a guy that you can trust him to do his job every single time. You can trust him to make adjustments and understand the broader scheme.
"He’s become a guy that’s not just in [the game] because we trust him, he’s in because we want to get him the ball and we want to use him. He’s just gotten better. He really has.”
It’s not the only time Stoops, the son of former OU coach Bob Stoops and a Norman native, has made high-impact plays. He caught the game-winning touchdown last season against Texas in the fourth overtime, and also caught a career-long 51-yard reception against Kansas State.
He finished last season with 219 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions, and he feels like he grew even more during the offseason.
“I feel like getting a whole year under my belt last year with getting some real quality time on the field as a receiver, I think that really helped my growth,” Stoops said Tuesday. “And then I continued to get stronger and faster this summer in our strength and conditioning program. That definitely helped in terms of physical attributes. And then just getting a better understanding of the game.”
While he’s made big plays, Stoops’ impact isn’t always measured in the box score.
He’s really progressed as a down-field blocker, often helping his teammates find extra yards. On a third-and-seven on the Sooners’ first drive, Stoops made a big block on a Nebraska defender that helped Mario Williams find space for a 19-yard reception.
Went back through the OU/Nebraska game and caught this huge block from Drake Stoops that freed Mario Williams for a big play on the opening drive.Great example of a great play from Stoops that doesn’t show up in the box score. pic.twitter.com/azznD1fVkv— Jesse Crittenden (@Jcritt31) September 21, 2021
Stoops is committed to making winning plays like that for his team.
“I take tremendous pride in [blocking] because if you do your job, it allows other people to do their [jobs], as well,” Stoops said. “That contributes to the team's success, so even if it's not your number called to make the catch, you can still do your part to help that guy make the catch and that helps the team.
“That's what it's all about at the end of the day is making plays as a team.”
• Injury report: Billy Bowman, who missed the Nebraska game, is expected to play against West Virginia on Saturday.
However, Riley said Woodi Washington is expected to miss ‘significant time’ with an injury. Riley did say he expects Washington to return at some point this season.
• Oklahoma drops to No. 4 in AP Poll: Following the Sooners 23-16 win over Nebraska, the team fell one spot in the weekly AP Poll.
The Sooners now sit behind Alabama, Georgia and Oregon, respectively.
Iowa State came in at No. 14 following a 48-3 win over UNLV on Saturday. Kansas State also made their first appearance in the poll, finishing at No. 25.
The Wildcats are 3-0 and defeated Nevada 38-17 on Friday.
No other Big 12 team was ranked in the poll.
• Kickoff time announced for Oklahoma-Kansas State game: The Sooners’ game against the Wildcats on Oct. 2 is set for 2:30 p.m.
If both schools win on Saturday, it’ll be a Top-25 showdown of undefeated teams next Saturday in Manhattan.