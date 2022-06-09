It was the biggest day of the season for Oklahoma as the team prepared to play Florida in an elimination game Monday.
To shake off the nerves and pregame jitters, OU redshirt sophomore Kendall Pittis saw the opportunity to rally his teammates around the idea of not letting it be the last game of Tanner Tredaway’s college career. Tredaway has spent the last four seasons with Oklahoma.
“He’s been here longer than just about anybody here, and I just didn’t want the Florida game to be his last game,” Pettis said.
The Sooners didn’t just win 5-4 to advance to this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional series at Virginia Tech. Tredaway played a pivotal role, going 3-for-5 at the plate with one run to help keep the Sooners’ season going.
It’s more than seniority that has made Tredaway a leader on the team. The redshirt senior is credited for taking lowerclassmen under his wing and advising them throughout the season as they grow to be more comfortable with themselves and around their new teammates.
“He’s been here for a long time, and he knows the ropes,” said OU redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham, who’s been teammates with Tredaway since 2020. “He’s teaching all these young guys [how to] go about their business here. He’s doing really well right now. I think he’s the unspoken hero of our team right now. and we don’t want him to go out on a low note.”
OU coach Skip Johnson added to the Tredaway praise following Monday’s win, saying that the last few months has served him well and has helped the team out with his work ethic.
Johnson said Tredaway being a junior college transfer gives him a level of credibility among his teammates as he experienced going through the grind of JUCO baseball before working his way up to a reputable Division I school like Oklahoma.
“He’s a grinder. He’s a guy that goes in there and he’s really had a great last two months,” said Johnson. “He’s been healthy and he’s really got in there and got after it and [I’m] really proud of him.
In addition to his leadership, Tredaway has played a key role in the Sooners’ offense this season. The 22-year-old is having arguably the best season of his college career, batting .367 with an on-base percentage of .408. Tredaway isn’t really known for his power — he’s hit 12 home runs in 714 career plate appearances — but his ability to get on base has helped the Oklahoma offense gain rhythm and keeps it humming along.
He’ll look to continue providing his offense and leadership this weekend against Virginia Tech. and just like against Florida, the Sooners aren’t ready for Tredaway’s career to end this weekend, either.
“I don’t want this Virginia Tech series to be his last one,” Pettis said. “I want to go to Omaha.”
The Sooners’ open their super-regional series against Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. Friday.