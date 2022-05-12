EDMOND — Noble faced a big inning after watching a three-run lead turn into a one-run deficit heading into the fifth.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Colin Thomas scored on a passed ball to tie the game. The response was just what the Bears needed after a momentum-shifting fourth inning by Sapulpa.
After an early strikeout in the first at-bat for Kasen Anglin, the Chieftains strung together five consecutive hits on their way to taking a 12-7 lead. Sapulpa would hold on to secure a 12-7 win and advance to the second round of the state tournament Friday.
The Bears finishes their season 26-12 overall.
“Today was a smash mouth baseball game, and Sapulpa was the better team today,” Noble head coach Erik Hughes said.
Starting pitcher Colin Fisher had thrown 90 pitches to that point on a hot and humid day. The junior had eight strikeouts to that point, and held the Chieftains offense to three hits and three runs before allowing four hits and three earned runs in the fourth inning.
Before the Bears could come back out on defense in the fifth, the game was put on pause for about 15 minutes due to the home plate umpire overheating.
Noble’s offense had just one hit and scored no runs after tying the game in the top of the fourth inning.
“It’s actually pretty hard,” Hughes said about the delay. “Especially when you come in and you over-cool down, but I’m not gonna attribute that to the loss. But it’s definitely not something you’re used to.”
Sapulpa had all 13 of its hits come from No.’s 1-5 on their lineup. Kaiden Ashton was four-for-four at the plate with four RBI.
The Chieftains used four pitchers in the game that combined for eight strikeouts, eight walks and allowed eight hits.
“They were phenomenal,” Anglin said about the opposing pitching staff. “They were impressive, pitched us backwards. Then they’re good at throwing the bat at the ball and the hits arrived.”
Kasen Anglin went three-for-five at the plate and put the opening run of the game across on an RBI-single to set up a two-run first inning.
Thomas was two-for-three and scored two runs on a single in the third to help the Bears bounce back from an early three-run swing by the Chieftains.
The Bears will graduate three seniors: Cayden Dominey, Cooper Nash and Braden Harper.
“I appreciate everything about them,” Erik Hughes said. “I appreciate their attitudes, and they worked hard for us this year.”