A furious late rally by Norman North ended in a heartbreaking loss to close out the season at the Edmond Santa Fe regional.
The Timberwolves cruised to a six-run win over Edmond North in their first postseason game the day before. The Huskies got hot early in the rematch, jumping out to a 6-0 lead through four innings.
Norman North faced a three-run deficit heading into the final inning. The Huskies struck out two of the Timberwolves’ first three batters before Landon Bruce hit an RBI-single to make it 6-4.
Two batters later, Jackson Lundquist had the tying run at third base with a full count and two outs, when he hit a ground ball into centerfield that put two runs across. Lundquist was picked off during the next at-bat, which sent the game into the bottom of the seventh with Norman North leading 7-6.
After a quick strikeout, the Huskies rattled off three singles in their next three chances at the plate to tie the game with a runner on third. Edmond North’s Jacob Knox stepped up and hit a sacrifice fly to give his team an 8-7 walk-off win.
The Timberwolves finished with 12 hits in the game, while holding the Huskies to seven. Of NNHS’ 12 hits, 11 came from the No. 2-5 hitters on the lineup.
Edmond North came out swinging early and used a three-hit first inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Huskies wouldn’t get another hit until the bottom of the fourth, and the Timberwolves didn’t allow another until they had the lead in the seventh.
Brodie Finlay started on the mound for the Timberwolves and was replaced by Brett Tease with two outs in the first inning. Tease pitched the rest of the game and had nine strikeouts while allowing five hits and three runs.
Finlay had a big day at the plate, finishing four for five with two RBI. Lundquist went three for five with two RBI and Bruce was two for three with two RBI.
Norman North closes out its season 23-12 after starting the season 7-7.
Millers use big 4th inning to eliminate Tigers
Through three and a half innings, it appeared Norman High and Yukon were on their way to another low-scoring battle.
The Tigers held the Millers to two hits and no runs going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Norman High’s offense struggled for most of its first game against Yukon at the Deer Creek regional on Friday.
The Tigers’ offense wasn’t at its best early on Saturday either, but it was able to take advantage of some key opportunities to take a 2-0 lead.
The Millers scored their first two runs on errors in the fourth inning. They came away with four hits and put five more runs across in the inning to take a 7-2 lead.
The Tigers only allowed two hits in the game outside of the fourth inning.
Yukon would go on to hold for a 8-3 win, it’s second over the Tigers during the tournament. On Friday, the two teams were tied 0-0 heading into the ninth, before the Millers eventually pulled out a 4-2 win in 11 innings.
Norman High got three of its four batters on base to set up its opening run in the first inning on Saturday. Dax Noles scored the second in the third inning on a double into left field. Ryan Huntley, Harrison Smith and Jack Poarch accounted for the Tigers other three hits.
The Tigers were also charged with four errors on the day. Starting pitcher Connor Goodson gave up five hits and seven runs, with just two of those being earned runs.
Clayton Moore came in for Goodson in the fourth, and allowed one hit with one run (not earned), two strikeouts and three walks.
Norman High closes out the season 23-12-1, just a season removed from going 11-27.